Home » Springer injures hand, Blue Jays sweep White Sox
Entertainment

Springer injures hand, Blue Jays sweep White Sox

by admin
Springer injures hand, Blue Jays sweep White Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters in 5 2-3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the White Sox 8-0 on Wednesday night to complete the series sweep and extend the series to seven. Chicago losing streak.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left the game in the fourth, one inning after being hit in the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3). Radiographs did not reveal a fracture. Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer but struck out, leaving two runners on base.

Chicago has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. Things are not getting any easier for the White Sox, who will face the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the majors, starting Thursday.

Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits, all singles, and walked one in his third straight winning outing. The lefty has pitched at least six innings in all three wins and only allowed more than an earned run once in five starts in 2023.

For White Sox, Cuban Luis Robert Jr. 4-1. The Venezuelan Elvis Andrus of 4-0. The Dominican Eloy Jimenez 4-0.

For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Santiago Espinal 4-3 with two runs scored and a run produced, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. The Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-0.

See also  Pink Floyd ԪѲе Waves Ӧ

You may also like

Fran Mariano broke live when remembering Aníbal Lotocki’s...

“Peter Pan and Wendy” released a new poster...

“White House Plumber” released an official trailer to...

Disney Sues Florida Governor Over ‘Retaliatory Campaign’

“Tetris” releases a new special to go behind...

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro...

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” releases new stills...

She prostituted her underage daughter: she was sentenced...

“Dungeons and Dragons” released a new special to...

The coronation of Carlos III and Camilla: 2,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy