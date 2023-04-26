Springer injures hand, Blue Jays sweep White Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out eight batters in 5 2-3 innings, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the White Sox 8-0 on Wednesday night to complete the series sweep and extend the series to seven. Chicago losing streak.

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left the game in the fourth, one inning after being hit in the right hand by a pitch from White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (0-3). Radiographs did not reveal a fracture. Cavan Biggio pinch hit for Springer but struck out, leaving two runners on base.

Chicago has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. Things are not getting any easier for the White Sox, who will face the Tampa Bay Rays, the best team in the majors, starting Thursday.

Kikuchi (4-0) allowed four hits, all singles, and walked one in his third straight winning outing. The lefty has pitched at least six innings in all three wins and only allowed more than an earned run once in five starts in 2023.

For White Sox, Cuban Luis Robert Jr. 4-1. The Venezuelan Elvis Andrus of 4-0. The Dominican Eloy Jimenez 4-0.

For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Santiago Espinal 4-3 with two runs scored and a run produced, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. The Mexican Alejandro Kirk 3-0.

