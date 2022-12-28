Beijing News (Reporter Liu Zhen) As the core and closing event “Drama Night” of “Looking at Beijing·2022 The 6th Lao She Drama Festival”, on December 28, Beijing Opera Troupe, Tianqiao Shengshi, Beijing Puyi Culture and Beijing No. 166 Middle School will screen repertoires adapted from Mr. Lao She’s works free of charge for a limited time online, and create an online cloud theater for the Lao She Drama Festival, giving people spiritual and emotional comfort in the form of drama.

From 15:00 on December 28, the Beijing opera “Longxugou” brought by the Beijing Opera Troupe will be staged first. The original script of the play was created by Mr. Lao She, and the script was adapted by Beijing traditional opera researcher and national first-class playwright Zhang Yonghe (written), in cooperation with director Gu Wei. Then at 17:30, the play “Teahouse” performed by the Jinfan Repertory Troupe of Beijing No. 166 Middle School was screened. Beijing No. 166 Middle School is the first Jinfan drama school in Beijing, and it is also a pioneer school in developing drama education for middle school students. 45 student actors performed 50 roles on the stage. By understanding the history, entering the situation, appreciating the characters, and polishing their acting skills, the students vividly interpreted classic famous plays on the stage.

At 19:30 on the same day, the play that will be screened for the audience is the drama “Lao She Going to the Market” jointly produced by Beijing Performing Arts and Beijing Tianqiao Shengshi. The play selects six essays and short stories by Lao She from “Twenty Notes for Drama Audiences”, “Creation Disease”, “Sacrifice”, “Black and White Plum”, “Neighbors” and “My Ideal Family”. “, and at the same time borrowed the title of Lao She’s first short story collection “Going to the Market”. At 22:15 on the same day, the last play to be screened was the drama “Two Horses” produced by Beijing Performance Co., Ltd. The play tells the story of Ma Zeren (Old Ma), a Beijing citizen, who is caught in a crisis in a foreign country because of the death of his elder brother who was doing business in London, and takes his son Ma Wei (Xiao Ma) to London to inherit his elder brother’s business, a Chinese antique shop. Emotional, ethical, and interpersonal crises.

It is reported that during the screening of the four plays, Gu Wei, the director of “Longxugou”, starring Li Yinghao and Zhu Xueyan in the drama “Tea House”, Liu Xinran, an actor of “Lao She Going to the Market”, and Fang Xu, the screenwriter, director and actor of “Two Horses”, will be included in the repertoire. Recommenders, who make online recommendations for viewers.

