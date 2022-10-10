Source title: The ancient style sadomasochistic online drama “Love in Kyushu Que” officially announced that Bai Yueguang is in love with cross-dimensional fatalistic sadomasochism

Even if there are thousands of mountains and rivers to please me, the rest of my life is only in love with you. “Love in Kyushu Que” adapted from “I was stabbed to death by a male god”, the king of ancient sadomasochism in Orange Light Games, is about to be filmed. This adaptation will be jointly produced by Orange Light Pictures and excellent producer, director and screenwriter – Wang Tianchu. , The ultra-high-strength creative team is dedicated to presenting. The play tells the story of Luoluo, a genius cultural relic restoration girl in a martial arts metaverse world full of unknowns and dangers, who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend’s love with a sword. On the road of revenge, when we meet again, I realize that my ex-boyfriend’s love is actually AI. Gu Feng Yuan Universe + Paper Man Boyfriend, the cross-dimensional destiny guardian and sadomasochism of the perfect male god and the genius girl, it is worth looking forward to. Ten thousand people push “stabbed” AI boyfriend love how difficult it is Obviously in love with each other, why did he have the heart to kill her? As the top sadomasochist of Orange Light Games, the love of the male protagonist once became the heart of many dream girls. When someone modified the program and watched him stab his beloved with a sword, it turned out that he was just an NPC piled up with data in this game. An NPC who exists as a player falls in love with the sun from another world. In the game, he could have been sitting on the mountains and rivers and controlling the world, but after giving up everything for his beloved, he was told that his hatred, his close relatives, his life were all fake, and even himself was fake, but It is a piece of data in the virtual world, a calculation that has long been set, and he is destined to have no right to choose. But fortunately, she is real, and so is his love. Love can really be said to be the ceiling of a sadistic male protagonist. He just wanted to hold her hand from beginning to end. Unfortunately, she has a wider plain, and he can only be trapped in this world. The sun never stays in the night. , because…she never belonged here. But what he didn’t know was that the sun would travel thousands of miles for the traveler she loved, under the guise of the moon, to guide the ground with white frost. In the BE line, when the heroine fell in love with one person and all the players, she gave up all the players for him, just to save him, even if she ended up spending the rest of her life in prison, she just wanted to save the one that belonged to her. white-haired boy. The person who is not in the same world and dimension as her, she can only crawl in the dust gap of the years to smell his breath, she turned over the pages, pictures, poems, trying to find the clues he left. It's a pity that the white-haired boy who said to take her home was nowhere to be found. This is a downright abusive essay. It uses the most perfect characters to write the most tragic life. If this is just a big dream, I hope they can never wake up from the dream. The main character of the word-of-mouth IP series has a distinct and strong substitution "I was stabbed to death by my boyfriend" is undoubtedly well written, with a Douban score of 8.8, and has accumulated 21w shares and a total payment of 4000w. It is definitely a high-quality orange light game. Every line leads to BE, and the abuse is so cruel that people can't let it go for a long time. Whether it is the male protagonist or the female protagonist, or even the supporting roles, they all have distinct personalities and story trends, which bring a strong sense of immersion. Yan Xia is a very warm young man. Whether in reality or in the game, he is the childhood sweetheart who defends the heroine everywhere, but has a vicious tongue but warm heart; he is the one who still chooses to use his body to resist when he knows he will die in the game. Thousands of sword rain, a young man who survived for the heroine, so “Does what you said count?” And gloomy, people are just like their names, and their hearts are like sinking stones. Not like Yan Xia’s “Youth in fresh clothes and angry horses and feet”, nor like “You didn’t intend to dress in the hall, but you are lonely and lead the mountain torrent”, he is more like “There is a bandit son, like a sparring, like a grinding. .” At first, he would be immersed in his many actions, many times he would encourage and warm the heroine, saying “I want both the world and the beauty”, but when it came time to make a decision, he gave up the world and asked her only for one , he chose her among all the others. This talented young man also had a not very good childhood, and he also longed for sunshine. The whole game is a collection of online games, paper people, white moonlight, sadomasochism, etc. It can be said that there are too many elements. As a BE aesthetic ceiling, you can look forward to the adaptation of "Love Love" adapted from "I was stabbed to death by a male god". Kyushu Que", the theme of cross-dimensional sadomasochism really pokes my heart hard, and the scriptures kneel down and beg the screenwriter to give us a happy ending for our love!

