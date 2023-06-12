The “men’s team” in Xiamen is on fire on CCTV- Style- Dongnanwang Xiamen Channel

This “men’s team” in Xiamen is on CCTV

The Datong Middle School Male Choir appeared in “Classic Odes” and sang Wang Wei’s “Youth Walk”

XiamenDayreportNews (Reporter She Zheng) Last night, the male chorus of Xiamen Datong Middle School appeared on CCTV’s “Classic Chanting and Prosperity Youth”. 24 high school boys from the school took the stage to perform the youthful spirit in Wang Wei’s poems.

This issue of “The Legend of Classic Odes” takes “Positive Youth” as the theme. Datong Middle School Male Chorus, as the classic singer, made its debut for the first time and sang “Youth Walk”. This song is selected from Wang Wei’s “Four Poems of a Youth’s Journey Part 1” and “Four Poems of a Youth’s Journey Part 2”. It combines ancient styles, rap, pop music, etc., integrating Chinese and Western, ancient and modern.

“A gust of wind urges me to grow up, and my nature is released at this moment.” When the young man of the chorus sang, the youthful spirit in Wang Wei’s poems finally came to life. After the teenagers sang, they were interviewed by CCTV host Sa Beining and guests. Sa Beining said, I haven’t heard a choir with pure male voices for a long time, and it’s such a scale, it sounds very shocking.

Teacher Lai Jingqiong, director of the male choir of Datong Middle School, said that the editor and director of this issue of “Classic Odes” found “Youth Journey” sung by the chorus on the Internet, and felt that it fit the theme of this issue, so they invited 24 boys to Beijing to record the program.

Last night, guests from CCTV commented that the youthful performances of the Xiamen Datong Middle School Male Choir gave Wang Wei’s youth a more novel form of expression, and also let us see more innovation and vitality in contemporary youth. .

【Behind the scenes】

only took a year and a half

Music “Xiaobai” took to the stage of CCTV

Reporter She Zheng

Last night, the guest of “Classic Odes” asked the children of the Datong Middle School Male Choir: How many years have you been learning to sing? The boys replied: We are now in the second year of high school and started learning from the first year of high school. The guests were taken aback: “It’s only been a year and a half!”

Few people know that many of these young men who sang freely and freely on stage had never really learned to sing before joining the choir.

“Separate” from the Mixed Choir

Female or mixed choirs are common, but male choirs are less common.

The Datong Middle School Male Choir was born in 2012 and was independent from the mixed voice choir of the school. The reason for “opening a separate door” was that many people told Lai Jingqiong, a music teacher at Datong Middle School, that the male voices in your choir are good. She thought: simply build a male choir. This idea has the support of the school.

Hiring, though, can be a challenge. The high school of Datong Middle School recruits 400 students each session, and the number of boys is generally about 190. There are no students with special talents in music, and the vast majority of boys have no singing foundation. In other words, Lai Jingqiong will choose choir members from the music “Little White”. Every year, after each freshman in high school registers, Lai Jingqiong will first pick out about 70 boys, basically “choose the tallest among the dwarfs”.

Interestingly, boys in junior high school are in a voice-changing period, basically insulated from the chorus. Many boys are “dumb” and selected into the chorus after three years. She was even more surprised.

In this way, every year, Datong Middle School leaves batch after batch of music “little whites” for them to hone in the choir.

“Xiaobai” couldn’t open his mouth when he sang

One can imagine the difficulty of teaching “Xiaobai” to sing. Lai Jingqiong said that at the beginning, some people couldn’t even open their mouths to sing, and they just sang “little ghosts” with a big white voice.

The music teacher tried to use popular words to teach the “little whites” how to use breath to produce sound, and how to make the voice of the whole team harmonious, unified and textured. When she tutors, she not only needs to move her mouth, but sometimes she also has to use her hands: before starting to speak, she will lead them to do relaxation exercises, and teach them to hold their stomachs with their hands when they speak. If it is tight, then it is correct .

In this way, the musical “Xiaobai” blossomed in the soil of Datong Middle School, and their reputation spread like wildfire. In recent years, they have begun to emerge in various world chorus festivals.

Some people commented that teaching “Xiaobai” who has no musical foundation to sing and fall in love with music may be the meaning of school music education.