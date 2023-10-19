Today’s Horoscope: Mizada’s Predictions for October 18, 2023

Today’s Horoscope: Mizada and its predictions October 18

By: Editorial Televisa Digital

Mizada tells you what awaits you in your daily horoscope; Take note of her recommendations this Wednesday, October 18. Today, Wednesday, October 18, 2023, we begin with the new moon in Sagittarius. In today’s horoscopes Mizada assures us that it is a day to make things happen.

Aries:

If you free yourself from ties and the past, forgive and forgive yourself, you will make room for the new. You live very happily here and now. Today you will receive very good news that will give you joy, happiness, and peace.

Taurus:

Launch yourself into the adventure of living, feeling, and trusting in everything the universe has for you so that you can move forward more quickly. Trust in abundance and your abilities because what you project is what returns to you multiplied.

Gemini:

The connection you have with so many people is what will help you for all the new plans you have in your mind, all to the same extent that you have helped others and asked for support.

Cancer:

Because of new things that come into your life, your agenda, both personal and work, may be a little saturated. It is important to delegate to do many more things because the new thing that arrives is very convenient for you.

Leo:

From one moment to the next, you receive advice, a call, a message, a sign, or something that will come into your life and give you peace, harmony, serenity, and tranquility. It has to do with one of your family members.

Virgo:

The workhouse gives you the opportunity to do different things. What you do right now is of great benefit because there is very good fortune.

Libra:

Leave the past in the past, you have to learn to live in the moment. Today is a new day, and great opportunities present themselves because you are in a four-day movement with very interesting aspects.

Scorpio:

Listen to your inner voice; it will not be wrong. You know that you are extremely intuitive, and this moon in Sagittarius helps you make some of your dreams come true because it is loaded with good fortune, abundance, and prosperity.

Sagittarius:

Take advantage of the fact that the moon is in your sign until noon tomorrow. If you take advantage of it to make calls, send emails, knock on doors, and fix communication situations, you will have good fortune.

Capricorn:

You are going to continue with something that you had saved back in May or early June, and that is very worthwhile because it will generate better and greater income.

Aquarius:

Your inner child raises his hand and tells you which path you should follow. It is a time of gratitude so that the universe continues to return to you all the good you have done.

Pisces:

Through friendships, you will advance quickly in any negotiation, plan, contract, or agreement. If you are going to make some type of purchase today and tomorrow, they are perfect days because the moon is in Sagittarius, affecting you in a positive way.

