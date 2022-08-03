what does ikun mean? Recently, I can often see the word ikun on the Internet. Many friends do not know what ikun means. The following editor brings you an introduction to the meaning of ikun on the Internet. Those who want to know more about it, come and have a look.

what does ikun mean

1. The meaning of ikun

ikun (same as IKUN, Aikun), refers to the name of the fans of Chinese mainland male singer, actor and music producer Cai Xukun.

2. Introduction of Cai Xukun

Cai Xukun (KUN), born on August 2, 1998 in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, registered in Jishou, Hunan Province, is a male singer, actor, original music producer, and MV director in Mainland China.

In August 2012, the idol drama “Fairy Tale 1/2” starring Cai Xukun was broadcast, and it began to enter the public’s attention. In January 2018, he participated in the competition variety show “Idol Trainee” and officially debuted with the first total number of votes, becoming the captain of the limited men’s group NINE PERCENT; in August, he released his first EP “1”, which won the 2018 Asian New Song List of the Year The most popular potential male singer award at the ceremony; later, he also released the original single “Wait Wait Wait”, and worked with the Grammy Award-winning director Dave Miles to create the song MV. In January 2019, he was awarded the title of “Ambassador of Friendship between China and Jamaica and Outstanding Youth Leader between China and Jamaica”; in March, he successfully launched the overseas performance “ONE” spanning three countries and six cities; in July, the first digital album was released Album “YOUNG”; in October, joined hands with China Children and Teenagers Fund to jointly set up the “Kwai Project Love Fund”.

In March 2020, he joined “Youth Has You Season 2” as a representative of youth producers; on April 9, the original public welfare song “Home” was launched online; then, he joined the outdoor competitive reality show “Running Season 4” as the representative Resident MC; in July, won three awards including the best male singer in the 27th Oriental Billboard. In January 2021, he won two awards, the most influential singer-songwriter of the year and the most appealing singer of the year at the 2nd TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival, and the single “Lover” won the top ten golden song awards of the year; Released the personal creation album “Fantasy”; on July 17, he held his first solo tour concert at the Cadillac Center in Beijing, and won many honors such as the most influential producer of the year at the 3rd TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival in the same year.

That’s all there is to it about what ikun means.

Original title: What does ikun mean? ikun network term meaning introduction

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling