It doesn’t have to be beautiful and regular, it can also be a scattered flower branch

On the Douban homepage of “Resolve to Break Up”, there is a popular short comment like this:

“It doesn’t seem to matter whether the story is good or bad. Like Jin Minxi in “Miss”, Tang Wei is the key to the establishment of this film. Her mystery, beauty, vulnerability and danger are abstract and concrete, and her love should be like ‘fog’ ‘Generally floating and blurred. The Cannes judges quickly put a palm leaf on the muse from the East!” – Ri Wangzai

Tang Wei in the movie, haggard and charming coexist, with curly hair and red lips in a long dress, but has a worldly beauty from the world, and is world-weary.

In Tang Wei’s body, we can see the commonality of the heroines of literary films of this era – tiredness.

■《Cloud made of rain in the wind》

Tired and lonely, there is an invisible power in the eyes. If the chaotic world in the literary film is described as a decadent building, then the heroine of the literary film is the small wall between the buildings that remains intact.

■ “Li Mi’s Conjecture”

As it literally says, “weary beauty” doesn’t have to be beautiful, nor does it have to carefully design the direction of the hair all the time. She may be like a breeze blowing towards the world, or she may fall to the earth like a flower branch. While looking at the world with cold eyes, it is also contaminated with a little human breath, and walks on the road with a sense of exhaustion and boredom.

■ “Romantic Dying History”

Compared with the amiable, comfortable and atmospheric nature of Relaxation Beauty, Tired Beauty expresses more of a lazy, world-weary and indifferent elegance. Lazy and comfortable, without modification, even if you add makeup, you don’t know where to start. It can be described as the beauty of tiredness.

When it comes to tired beauty, it’s hard not to think of Li Meng-about her “One Minute of Life” about her in a short film at the Beijing Film Festival.

From the independent and emotional Bai Lan in “Young Babylon”, to the confused and struggling mother Ah Quan in “My Dearest Stranger”, to the grief-stricken Wang Yao in “The Hidden Corner”.

What has changed is the character of the characters, but what has not changed is the peculiar hustle and bustle of Li Meng, “half pure, half flirtatious”. The expressive face does not need to be decorated with makeup, all emotions are surging in her eyes, even plain makeup or light makeup is enough to make people fall into her tired beauty.

From the appearance alone, Li Meng’s rich facial soft tissue gives her a sense of swelling. With the thick-line facial bones, the beauty of the bones and the skin in front of the camera is full of beauty. The thick sensual lips and deep eyes also make Li Meng have the inherent beauty of tiredness – world-weary and lazy, and at the same time, there is a bit of sexy charm.

Her facial features are large, lacking sharp and soft details, but full of primitive and simple vitality.

It is not a traditionally defined beauty, but a highly recognizable non-standard beauty, with a unique atmosphere and eye-catching fatal attraction. “Moisture dripping”, some people use this word to describe Li Meng, she is like glass in the fog, with a kind of beauty that cannot be seen clearly.

In addition to Li Meng, Qi Xi is also a typical representative of fatigued beauty.

The angular face, the thin and tall figure, the cold temperament, the cold, beautiful and charming.

The eyebrows and eyes are very open, giving people a sense of indifference and a sense of distance at first, a little aggressive when expressionless, and a sense of casual laziness when laughing.

The sharp edges and corners are the truth and the vitality of the characters; while the coldness and beauty are the vivid characters and the portrayal of the characters. This undertone is inherently much deeper than pure sweetness or sophistication.

On the screen, she can perfectly show even her subtle expressions and movements, exuding an indescribable charm from head to toe. He has his own aura on the stage, has tension and is more attractive.

There is coldness in her sensuality and alienation in her style. The beauty she represents is exactly what the avant-garde art form has and is the opposite of the small-screen aesthetic.

“There are really actresses like lilies in this era, not little lilies, but long stems, cool solid colors, and large bunches of varieties. Yes, it’s Qixi.” Elegant, casual and unrestrained. Slowly, unhurriedly, carelessly. Adhering to the casualness and naturalness, the performance is not elaborated, and it is self-contained.

Speaking of tired beauty, Mei Ting must be among them.

Since “Red Lovers” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers” came out, the name Mei Ting and a gentle and dignified face have frequently appeared in the entertainment industry. In many film and television dramas, she always portrays some kind, even a little tragic characters.

Mei Ting has a classically beautiful face, with a perfect oval face and a gentle nose line that complement each other, her eyebrows like a distant mountain, and her affectionate eyes.

At the same time, she has the “sexiest dark circles under the eyes”. The little bit of green at the moment neutralizes her warm and graceful classical temperament, adds a firework atmosphere, and brings the tired beauty to come.

This inadvertent withering and tiredness is very charming.

Whether it is the long hair that flutters in the wind, the dark circles under the eyes, or the neat silhouette without redundant tissue attachments, they all reveal world-weariness, laziness and calmness.

Fatigue makeup is the same as relaxation makeup. It is mainly based on subtraction and emphasizes its own state, but tired makeup is not without trace and cannot be imitated.

When it comes to subtraction, the base makeup must retain the original texture of the skin. Watery skin and creamy skin must not be the right solution, but more of a transparent skin. There is no need to pursue perfect concealer. Keeping the original freckles and moles will be more natural and tasteful. , this is your unique and most authentic beauty.

The real tired state makeup should be strong and rough, lazy and without losing aura. If you want to show a world-weary feeling of tired beauty, the contouring of the cheekbones and cheeks should be emphasized. Don’t worry about sunken shadows or a face that doesn’t look as smooth and flat.

The essence of world-weary laziness lies in the eyebrows and eyes, in the energy that doesn’t care about anything. The eyebrows must not be too slender and raised, and the arc should follow the original growth traces of the eyebrows.

At the same time, the eye does not overemphasize the upper eye shadow, but instead pays attention to the triangle area at the end of the lower eye, and creates a sagging sense of sight with the eyeliner.

If you have dark circles under your eyes and droopy eyelids, you will not feel tired easily. Don’t pay attention to everyone’s eyes, and keep something more original, wouldn’t it add more charm?

“The longer I feel, the more I can feel, become myself, express myself, be myself, which is much more important than being “beautiful”. Throwing away “beautiful” is called beauty.”

Although the style of the tired state of beauty does not seem to be alienated, it also has a kind of distance, which obviously looks independent, but it is difficult to hide the graceful demeanor.

Hairstyles are a plus if you want to create an atmosphere of languid, world-weary, and at the same time calm and charming. Beauty’s hair can always reflect thousands of styles, and the agility in the hair is the best decoration for beauty.

The shaping of tired hairstyles is not about imitating exactly, nor is it a deliberate sense of laziness, but a natural and natural “chaos”. The flowing hair, the scattered broken hair, matched with the world-weary and casual makeup, the tired atmosphere is all right.

It seems simple to create a feeling of tiredness through makeup and hairstyle, but the essence of tiredness is more the accumulation of life experience, the transparency of life, and the “alive” from the inside out.

Knowing the life experiences of beauties in the state of tiredness, you will understand that this kind of tiredness is the beauty of the effortless bones and souls after the years have settled, not only the lazy wind on their faces, but also their extremely firm and attractive eyes and sense of life , it has nothing to do with survival, and it is a higher level than ordinary life. This feeling is advanced.

■”Yangtze River Map”

Tiredness is not laziness and loneliness, but a compromising understanding of the world after experiencing thousands of things in the world. In any situation, there is still a pair of tired eyes that can be stunned by everything. This tiredness is not performing, it is a kind of calmness that is not deceived in the dark room.

■ “Ten thousand arrows pierce the heart”

■《Cloud made of rain in the wind》

At this time, it seemed that Nietzsche could finally understand what Nietzsche said: “Its face is covered with a gentle twilight weariness called ‘beauty’. At this moment, what it expresses with this deified expression is precisely about existence. great explanation.”