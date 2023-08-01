Xiaomi Releases Affordable Mijia Microwave Oven 20L with 360° Surround Heating and Fast Heating Capability

Xiaomi Launches Mijia Microwave Oven 20L: A Fast Heating and 360° Surrounding Microwave Oven for Only 319 yuan

Fast Technology News – August 1, 2023

Xiaomi has recently announced the release of its latest product, the Mijia microwave oven 20L. With a suggested retail price of 349 yuan, the initial price during the pre-sale period will be even more affordable at just 319 yuan.

The Mijia Microwave Oven 20L features a simple and clean white design, designed to suit the taste of young consumers. The oven door is designed to be opened with a single key, eliminating the need for a handle. Additionally, the oven is equipped with double knobs, allowing for quick adjustment of time and firepower with just one hand.

One of the most notable features of the Mijia Microwave Oven 20L is its new generation magnetron technology, which enables 360° surround heating. This new technology significantly improves heating efficiency, allowing for quick and thorough heating, ensuring delicious and convenient meals.

The oven offers 5 levels of firepower adjustment, as well as a defrosting function and 700W fast heating capability. It can support microwave cooking for up to 35 minutes and can even be used to make air-dried beef jerky.

With a spacious capacity of 20L, the Mijia Microwave Oven can easily accommodate a whole chicken. The nano-coated inner tank makes it easier to clean, while the detachable glass turntable makes maintenance effortless.

The Mijia Microwave Oven 20L is currently available for pre-sale on Jingdong for the discounted price of 319 yuan.

