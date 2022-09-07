A new branch of science is confirming the correlation between certain foods, useful for preventing Cancer and the DNA response.

It is called “Nutrigenica”, and it is the new discipline which deepens the study on benefits of food in the human bodyand winks at DNA.

Lo scope last of this science is fully understand the body’s response to certain foods. Whether these help prevent serious illness. And above all to draw up one personalized diet for each individualbased on the genetic differences.

That thePower supply is there first “medicine” our grandparents already said it. Although they did not have scientific knowledge, they “felt” that some eating habits made them stay healthier. What the Research is discovering, after all, is a more structured confirmation of what Man already knew. Data in hand, however, takes on a whole other weight.

Countless studies they highlighted the correlation between tumors and nutrition. The wide availability of industrial products, then, has allowed people to eat foods that, as a result of production processes, are potentially carcinogenic. Let’s think of acrylamide, which is formed during cooking at high temperatures. Many industrial products such as bread, pizza, biscuits, crackers and snacks, which we consume practically every day, are just one of the examples of the “dangers” we run by eating the wrong way.

We could open another chapter in relation to the large quantities of preservatives, additives, dyes and sugars present in certain products. We remember that only a short time ago EFSA has banned a very common food additive, Titanium Dioxide, which has been classified as a carcinogen by many studies.

Attention is and must remain maximumWhy according to statistics, 30% of the cancers we develop are caused by food. So here are the first tips that come to us from the experts, and what are the foods not to be missed on the table.

10 Food-Medicine to prevent Cancer, here’s what to put in the shopping cart

There are many reality who deal with understand how some phytochemical compounds are able to bring benefits to the body. These compounds are naturally present in some foods, and they are not nutrients or calories but substances that actually act as “Protective shield”. Not only against many types of Cancer but also towards others diseases such as Diabetesthose charged to the Heartand also the brain dementiaslike theAlzheimer.

According to experts, there is one list of foods not to be missed in the dietso as to guarantee one better health. Here’s what they are.

Vegetables: all green leafy ones, broccoli and cabbage, peas, potatoes, peppers, fennel, radishes, and then legumes, garlic and onions

Fruits: citrus fruits, cherries, blueberries, strawberries, apricots, raspberries

Let’s not forget that the Mediterranean Diet already offers us a myriad of possibilities to include these foods in the daily diet. We can then enrich it and reap further benefits by eating yogurt, blue fish, and adding aromatic herbs and Extra Virgin Oil to our dishes.

While in, Nutrigenica goes on e one day we will be able to build to measureso to speak, theoptimal nutrition for our body. Because obviously we are all the same but all different.

Not only that, if there is in the genetics of a subject predisposition for certain types of diseases, Science will be able to create “personalized shields” through a specific food plan. This does not mean that the drug therapies they will disappear, but they will come integrated with “natural medicines” to prevent Cancer, or our precious (and very good) foods.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)