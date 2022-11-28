The president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini he returns to ask that the limited number in Medicine be removed. “It is shameful – he says at a conference organized by CGIL, CISL and UIL – that in 2022 no one wants to remove the limited number from Medicine”. Bonaccini recalls the argument of safeguarding quality supported by those who oppose the abolition of limited numbers. “But if there is a quantity problem for doctors, don’t you worry that this will not also become a quality problem for someone? And that the private sector will make a much more negative difference than it does today?”.

Bonaccini’s idea is therefore to remove the selection at the entrance to the degree course and then move it to the years of study, on the French model. A proposal already rejected by the rectors, even by John Molari leading the Alma Mater.