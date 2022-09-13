Knowing the dangers is the best way to avoid them. Even and especially when it comes to silent enemies, which often do not give any sign of their presence, such as cardiovascular risk factors. To best deal with them, you need to have healthy lifestyles and follow your doctor’s advice. This is the message that Danone, together with the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation, launches with the “Listen to your heart” campaign which aims to raise awareness among Italians on the prevention of cardiovascular risks.