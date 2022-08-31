From Thursday 1 September 2022, Dr. Paola Daniela Artoni is the new director of the internal medicine structure of the Ospedale Maggiore in Chieri. She is from Turin, 59 years old, she graduated in Medicine and Surgery in 1988 at the University of Turin with a thesis “Identification of hypertensive subjects and control of hypertension in the Ussl n. 43 “. Always at the University of Turin, she obtained a specialization in emergency medicine. You began your professional career at the then Usl 40 of Ivrea in 1990 and then moved on to Alba, Pinerolo and Maria Vittoria. In 1995 she arrived at ASL TO 5, where, after a brief transfer to ASL TO4 in 1996, she always continued her activity between Chieri and Moncalieri where she held, among the numerous positions, the Head of the Pulmonology Departmental Structure. , belonging to the Department of Medical Area.

“The stability of our health system and, in particular the company one, passes through the stability and competence of our staff – said the general manager Angelo Pescarmona -. Dr. Paola Artoni has an excellent knowledge of our company and territorial reality. Her competence, combined with that of an excellent teamwork shown so far, will allow us to work with greater peace of mind in a particularly affected area of ​​Covid. Best wishes for you and your group. “

The objectives of Dr. Artoni

“First of all that of protecting / defending the National Health Service (NHS) which has responded with courage to the COVID pandemic and is the fundamental defense of our health, but which has also revealed some weaknesses. At the level of our hospital in Chieri and ASl TO5 this means having adequate resources, but also making a commitment to avoid waste at the system level and doing the right things at the right time (what is called appropriateness). So sometimes you have to be very resourceful and timely with examinations and therapeutic interventions; at other times it is necessary to avoid persistence or to avoid prescribing tests that would not have useful relapses for the patient and indeed could harm (for example excess of radiological examinations), be respectful of the life parable of our patients “.

Aiming for excellence is another of the cornerstones. “In all cases, my work group and I want to commit ourselves to achieving and guaranteeing excellence in the care and treatment of our patients. Excellence in medicine is not just organ transplantation or super-specialized technology that is needed on some patients. Excellence is also knowing how to respond in the best possible way to the health needs in the most frequent pathologies, in the patient with chronic diseases that worsen, in the elderly pluripathological “.

Another team goal is to invest in health equity. “My work group and I believe and we are committed to equity in health. For us, this means on the one hand protecting people in need of hospitalization, on the other hand taking care of the patient’s journey. During the COVID pandemic, which committed us strenuously, with the suffering and isolation of the sick in hospital, treating them not only meant doing everything necessary at the best possible medical level, for example with our sub-intensive area, but also precisely protect our sick and remedy as much as possible with phone calls, dialogues, video calls to the separation from their loved ones. Taking charge of the patient’s journey means facilitating him in appointments and in accessing services when we have to carry out checks after discharge, aware that some people are fragile and cannot independently keep up with all the needs “.

Finally, it is very important, especially with the experiences of the last two years, to develop the connection with family doctors and the network of services. “Having a close connection with the territory and with family doctors is a fundamental ingredient for patient care, as well as developing the network to have consultations or carry out examinations in other appropriate locations in case of need. The commitment is therefore to work to make our service increasingly efficient and effective in close connection with the territory, family members, other specialist services within the hospital and the reference hospitals for high specialties. The care service is often very complex and sometimes something may not work optimally in communication, but I will and will give complete availability to improve the passage of information and collaborate with family members and the caregiver. We patients and relatives are all on the same side! ”.