Home » CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CAUSES PROSTATE CANCER Tumors
Health

CHRONIC INFLAMMATION CAUSES PROSTATE CANCER Tumors

by admin

Link between prostatic inflammation and the development of cancer

Prostate cancer is the most frequent neoplasm in men; to try to define the possible causes and processes that lead healthy prostate tissue to become cancerous, numerous studies have been carried out and one of the most promising fields of research in this sense is the examination of chronic inflammation of the prostate. In fact, this process determines a series of chemical, biochemical and cellular events within the prostate gland and could therefore represent a potential risk factor for tumor development or progression.
A study, Pros-IT2, was recently published on this tumor form in the international journal Cancers, the evolution of the longitudinal study â€œPROState cancer monitoring in ITaly project from the National Research Council (Pros-IT Cnr)â€ , promoted by the Neuroscience Institute of the National Research Council … (Continued) read the 2nd page


Keywords | prostate, inflammation, tumor,

See also  Flames near the houses in the fire of Montegrino Valtravaglia, in Varese: two Canadairs are also arriving - Virgilio News

You may also like

the Government places the municipalities in a state...

Metro, train and bus timetables in Milan

Anxiety can endanger the heart: easy remedies that...

If you consciously recover, you will become a...

Schillaci, enhancing essential personnel for the future NHS...

Nathalie Stüben on her alcohol addiction: “I didn’t...

Emilia Romagna, Giorgia Meloni: «Bonaccini commissioner? Find the...

Tina Turner, the pain in the last post:...

This is how we style the updo in...

Reimann: Outpatient care services are being devalued

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy