Cisl, more funds for Healthcare without excluding allocations from the Mes – Healthcare

Creating proximity networks and intermediate structures to align services with patient care needs in every area of ​​the country, including through the use of innovative technologies and investment in research and digitization of the NHS, requires “more funds” and “a correct implementation of the investments and reforms envisaged in the Pnrr, not excluding a priori the use, in whole or in part, of the allocations of the health Mes”. This was supported by the CISL in a 16-point programmatic document for the revitalization of public health, social welfare services and support for non-self-sufficiency, presented on the occasion of the conference ‘Personal care, the value of work’.





In fact, the resources made available by the Pnrr, the Cisl notes, “are aimed almost exclusively at structural interventions and the latter would be ineffective without the help of professionals who could precisely be financed through the assignments of the aforementioned credit line. If we want to continue to guarantee all citizens the right to health enshrined in Article 32 of our Constitution, it will be necessary to intervene starting from the increase in the resources of the National Health Fund”. At the same time, we read, “for too long, a reform of hospital and territorial assistance and their integration with the social sector has been invoked. To this end, Ministerial Decree 70/2015 (hospital reform) and Ministerial Decree 77/2022 ( territorial assistance reform), but to date they have not led to any improvement”. Another point highlighted by the Cisl is that today “unfortunately the NHS is quickly giving way to private healthcare as demonstrated by out-of-pocket spending which has reached 40 billion euros, 10 billion of which intermediated by insurance funds, and the differences are widening more and more between those who can afford to take out private health policies or access those provided for by the contractual welfare and the rest of the people, mostly elderly, who are often forced into endless waiting lists to access NHS care”.



