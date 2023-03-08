Home Health Costs for dentures: So you don’t have to pay extra at the dentist
Costs for dentures: So you don’t have to pay extra at the dentist

Advice. The dentist explains what costs the patient will have to pay for dentures. © Getty Images

Crown, bridge, implant: It is important to be well informed about the costs of dentures. We tell you what is important – and how you can pay as little as possible.

If dentures are due, unexpected costs threaten in most cases. Because even with the pure health insurance supply with dentures, insured persons have to pay part of the costs. Only in a few exceptional cases does the health insurance company take over the complete care. You can find out from the treatment and cost plan which dentures are planned for you, what the insurance company will pay for and what costs you have to bear yourself.

We will tell you what proportion of the costs are covered by the insurance company and what rights you have as a patient if you plan to have dentures treated. You will find out how you can save money with the help of the bonus booklet, second opinion model and special health insurance deals and explain the conditions under which you can benefit from the hardship regulation. This gives you an overview of the total costs you will have to pay and what you will have to bear yourself after the health insurance company has contributed.

