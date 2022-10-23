The numbers of the pandemic – The total number of cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,348,075. There are 229 patients admitted to intensive care (Saturday they were 227), in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily entries were 22. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 7,017, compared to 7,047 yesterday. The currently positive are 519,797. 22,649,684 have been discharged and healed, while 178,594 have been killed since the beginning of the pandemic.