Over the past four weeks, deaths from Covid have increased by 35%. In the last week alone, 15,000 people around the world have died. The WHO director general said this during the press conference. “This is totally unacceptable, said Tedros Ghebreyesus – when we have the tools to prevent infections and save lives.” “We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week – he continued – we cannot live with increasing hospitalizations and deaths and with unfair access to vaccines and other tools.

WHO has also taken stock of monkeypox, About 35 thousand cases of monkeypox from 92 countries, with 12 deaths. About 7,500 were recorded last week, 20% more than the previous week when the increase was 20%. This was reported by the director general Tedros Ghebreyesus during the WHO press conference. Most of the cases from Europe and America.