Those suffering from type 2 diabetes know well that they must be careful about eating, a useful advice could be to eat only during the day.

Limiting food consumption to a 10-hour window during the day could have beneficial effects on the health of people with type 2 diabetes. This finding emerges from a recent study. If followed with a limited time diet, it can lead to improvements in metabolic health in adults with type 2 diabetes, including a reduction in glucose levels over 24 hours.

The regimen consists of taking food in the 10 hours during the day for only three weeks and this lowers blood glucose levels. It also prolongs the time spent in the normal glycemic range in adults with type 2 diabetes compared to spreading daily food intake to at least 14 hours. Previous research has indicated that time-limited nutrition can have positive metabolic effects in people with obesity or overweight. The results obtained by this method are remarkable.

When to eat if you have type 2 diabetes, the study

The authors of the new study point out that in many Western countries there is a tendency to distribute i meals over a long period of time because food is always available and close at hand. However this can be problematic as there is the total absence of a true overnight fasting state. Limiting food intake to a predefined time window restores the diurnal feeding cycle and prolonged fasting during the evening and night.

Typically, when a person does not eat, the body uses the glycogen to feed. Glycogen is a form of stored carbohydrate found in the liver and muscles. When the body runs out of glycogen, it switches to free fatty acids as the next form of fuel. This in turn produces ketones, which can reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and ultimately improve glucose levels. The goal of intermittent fasting for people with diabetes, therefore, is to supply the body with energy by burning fat stores and to lose extra weight. This improves insulin sensitivity and lowers blood sugar levels.