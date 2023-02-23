10
(ANSA) – MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 22 – China intends to play “a constructive role for the political solution of the Ukrainian crisis” by maintaining an “objective and impartial position”. This was stated by Chinese envoy Wang Yi, quoted by Tass, as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today. (HANDLE).
