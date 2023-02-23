Home Health Envoy Xi, ‘China will play constructive role on Ukraine’ – Ultima Ora
Health

Envoy Xi, ‘China will play constructive role on Ukraine’ – Ultima Ora

by admin
Envoy Xi, ‘China will play constructive role on Ukraine’ – Ultima Ora
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 22 – China intends to play “a constructive role for the political solution of the Ukrainian crisis” by maintaining an “objective and impartial position”. This was stated by Chinese envoy Wang Yi, quoted by Tass, as he met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy