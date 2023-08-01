Excessive physical activity can affect fertility – Medicine

Better to avoid excessive training, green light instead to moderate and differentiated intensity sporting activity for men and women. It is the advice of experts to couples who wish to have a child. In recent years, in fact, there have been extensive debates in relation to sport, which would negatively affect the possibility of conception. It is not so much sport that is counterproductive, but too intense physical activity, which can have as consequences a low level of estrogen or sudden changes in weight which can affect, for example, ovulation cycles and even lead to the disappearance of the cycle. menstrual. When the body is continuously subjected to a strong intensity it can limit the hormonal capacities of women, arriving precisely to cause the disappearance or alteration of menstruation, amenorrhea.





When this situation is maintained for a long period of time, it can lead to fertility problems. “Amenorrhea is quite common in women of reproductive age who practice physical activity at a high pace – explains Daniela Galliano, specialized in Gynecology, Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine, Head of the Pma Center of Ivi Rome – since there is an imbalance between calories supplied by the diet and the energy consumed. Therefore, the hormones that regulate the functioning of the ovary are affected. If it occurs in a timely manner, it need not be a long-term problem. But amenorrhea maintained for a long time time can cause infertility, and therefore problems getting pregnant naturally.”





Playing sports in the right measure can instead be good for the couple planning a pregnancy. In particular, the Ministry of Health recommends for expectant mothers at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity every week (or 30 minutes for 5 days), starting gradually. For non-sportswomen, swimming or some aerobic activity, such as walking or dancing, and moderate gymnastics are highly recommended, both before starting assisted reproduction treatment or before becoming pregnant, and during pregnancy. However, practicing pilates or yoga is not recommended immediately after the embryo transfer, as intra-abdominal pressure can be exerted.





As far as men are concerned, under the magnifying glass of the combination of sport and male fertility, there are sports such as horse riding, cycling, mountaineering, athletics, marathon, diving and some activities in the gym.





“These sports – explains Dr. Daniela Galliano – reduce the blood flow to the genitals by directly compressing the perineal area. Furthermore, often, those who practice them, to improve their performance, resort to the use of anabolic steroids, damaging the hormonal balance and coming to modify the production of testosterone”.



