Now the track will finally speak! With i test of the Bahrain, from 23 to 24 February, The new season officially kicks off Formula 1. The teams presented the single-seaters and the pairs of drivers (in some cases renewed) and are ready to test the goodness of the work done during the winter break. There is waiting for the Red Bullwho played hide-and-seek to the end, never actually showing the truth RB19 of the reigning champion Verstappenbut there is great expectation especially for the Ferrari of Leclerc e Sainzwhich relaunches the title ambitions after a good start to 2022 and above all after the arrival of the new team principal Fred Vasseur. Back to “total black” also to look more aggressive Mercedesthat with Hamilton e Russell has the obligation to redeem the rather disappointing performance of last season. Who will be the surprise instead? A first indication in this sense is expected from the tests, waiting for the start of the next World Cup March 5thstill on the path of Sakhir.