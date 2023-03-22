A certain psychological subjection emerged when Putin, to pay Xi a compliment, told him to “envy a little” the success of China‘s development. It is clear that it is above all the economic weight that determines the balance of power between the two unequal twins. The Chinese GDP is worth 18 trillion dollars, after a “disappointing” growth of 3% in 2022. The Russian one shrunk to less than 1,800 billion last year, between war and sanctions.

Putin exults as trade with China is about to reach 200 billion dollars: a large part of Russian exports are paid in yuan, which makes Moscow even more dependent on the majority shareholder. When he makes his calculations, Xi keeps in mind that relations between China and the United States are worth 690 billion dollars a year and those with the European Union 850 billion euros: in both cases, Beijing boasts a significant surplus. To summarize in simple terms: the oil and gas arriving from Siberia at discounted prices are important, but the Chinese economy must at least be anchored to the European shore. Thus, Xi and Putin are distant in economic accounts and in attention to the growth prospects of their nations.

The fact remains that the two met 40 times, they estimate each other, they call each other a "friend of the heart" (copyright Xi), Â«great old friendÂ» (Putin's word). The human relationship seems solid, carefully cultivated: the tsar makes warm greeting phone calls on every birthday, he showed up in China once carrying a large refrigerator full of ice creams that his fellow president is said to like very much, in a on another occasion he wanted to exaggerate by having a sauna made of three centuries-old Altai cedar wood delivered to Zhongnanhai (Xi's headquarters next to the Forbidden City). The communist general secretary is more sober: he donated a portrait of Putin crocheted by the famous embroiderers of Suzhou.



They are two power marathon runners. Putin started with the advantage: he has governed the Russian Federation since 1999. Xi has been leading the Party-State since 2012. He has just entered his third five-year term, he has been careful not to designate a possible successor and if health will remain his friend it could be at the top again in 2033, at the age of 80. They are two practicing sportsmen. And also their athletic passions describe the different ways. Putin does judo, karate, loves to be immortalized riding bare-chested, hunting, fishing. He individual activities and Â «physical contactÂ». Even the ice hockey in which he still performs is tough. The Chinese leader loves football, he dreamed of making China a power because he knows that football promotes soft power. The Chinese national team remains a Cinderella. Xi has more of a fan’s physique than a player’s, but there are photos that show him kicking the ball with power and beautiful style.