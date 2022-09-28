news-txt”>

From cooking food to hand and surface hygiene: the adoption of simple rules in handling food, even at home, reduces the risk of contracting listeriosis, a disease caused by the bacterium listeria and of which they have been some clinical cases reported in different regions.

To explain how it is possible to defend oneself is the Ministry of Health which keeps “high attention” on the problem.

In particular, we read on the portal, it is advisable to “wash your hands often, frequently clean all surfaces and materials in the kitchen that come into contact with food such as utensils, small appliances, refrigerators, dishcloths and sponges”.

It is also important to “keep raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator separately and in closed containers”. It is essential to “cook food well following the manufacturer’s instructions on the label”, starting with stuffed meat.

It is also good to “not prepare cooked foods to be consumed too early”, and when doing so, keep them in the fridge and heat them to a high temperature before consumption, since the listeria bacterium is sensitive to high temperatures. For the same reason, experts recommend “do not leave perishable foods at room temperature and respect the storage temperature indicated on the label”.