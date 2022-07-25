In the past, most of Sony’s earphones focused on the enjoyment of listening to music, but Sony has been in the music field for a long time and wanted to try to enter the field of gaming, so it launched the INZONE H9, H7 and H3 gaming headsets.

The INZONE H9 inherits the noise reduction technology of the Sony 1000X series headphones, which can screen out all kinds of interference in the real environment and focus on the personal gaming world; the Sony INZONE gaming headset series simultaneously supports the clear call function, equipped with intuitive function key operation and The comfortable wearing design provides a more immersive new gaming experience for PC and PlayStation players.

The INZONE H9 and H7 earphones support wireless Bluetooth function, and can be connected to 2.4GHz wirelessly with the included USB transceiver. Through the sophisticated low-latency algorithm, they can support more synchronous audio listening, allowing players to respond more instantly in the game. Pre-emptive, coupled with long-lasting battery life (H9 supports 32 hours / off noise reduction, H7 supports 40 hours), players can play games without interruption.

In addition, the INZONE H9 and H7 series use a new diaphragm with a unique shape, which truly reproduces the extremely high audio frequency and deep and heavy low sound effects in the game, restores all the sound details in the game situation, and brings a new immersive experience.

The INZONE gaming headset series is equipped with 360-degree spatial sound effects. After a meticulous algorithm, it can simulate a 7.1-channel surround sound field for ordinary two-channel headsets, allowing players to receive accurate sound directions, and even small sounds can be clear. convey.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)