LHigh blood pressure in pregnancy is a common condition which occurs when the pregnant woman’s blood pressure is elevated and above normal.

High blood pressure in pregnancy can be caused by several factors, including:

being overweight;

family history;

the advanced age of the pregnant woman.

Symptoms include, among others:

heachache;

blurred vision;

fatigue.

Let’s find out the details of this pathology not to be underestimated, in the deepening.

Hypertension in pregnancy: symptoms and diagnosis

High blood pressure in pregnancy is a serious disorder that shouldn’t be underestimated, because it could be dangerous for the health of the mother and the baby.

Symptoms of high blood pressure in pregnancy include:

Edema and swelling of the face, hands and feet after the twentieth week of gestation;

Tachycardia;

Changes in respiratory rate;

Dizziness;

headache;

Drowsiness;

Tiredness;

Fever;

Sensitivity to light;

Blurred vision;

Abdominal pain;

Nausea;

Vomit;

Proteinuria, or increased protein in the urine;

Symptoms related to high blood pressure in pregnancy can appear at any time, from the second trimester to several days after delivery. For this reason it is good practice to measure blood pressure regularly.

When some symptoms or high blood pressure values ​​appear for several consecutive days, it is advisable to contact your doctor and gynecologist who will carry out a series of analyzes and tests to identify the most suitable therapy.

In addition to the classic medical examination, the study of symptoms and blood tests, it may be necessary to perform other tests to rule out the presence of other pathologies.

To minimize the risk of complications, the secret is early diagnosis and timely medical intervention.

Values ​​and measurement of blood pressure in pregnancy

Blood pressure values ​​need to be kept within a certain limit. The following table better explains which values ​​are normal and which are worrying:

Blood pressure Values Dangerous low blood pressure below 50/33 mmHg Pressure too low below 60/40 mmHg Low pressure below 90/60 mmHg Optimal blood pressure below 115/75 mmHg Acceptable blood pressure below 130/85 mmHg Pre-hypertension 130-139/85-89 mmHg Stage I hypertension 140-159/90-99 mmHg Stage II hypertension superiore a 160/100 mmHg

Generally, blood pressure, after the first weeks of gestation, it tends to decrease, stabilizing at around 75mmHg for diastolic blood pressure (the minimum) and this throughout the first and second trimester of pregnancy, returning to normal blood pressure values ​​– that is, around 85mmHg,– in the last two months.

Hypertension in pregnancy, on the other hand, is characterized by blood pressure values ​​which, at rest and during pregnancy, are higher than normal and rise above or reach 140 mmHg, for systolic and 90 mmHg, for diastolic: this form of hypertension affects about 6-8 percent of pregnant women.

Hypertension in pregnancy, when to worry

But when to worry about high blood pressure during pregnancy?

We speak of hypertension during pregnancy, when blood pressure values ​​are higher than 140 mmHg, for systolic and 90 mmHg, for diastolic.

The pathology also occurs when there is an increase in maximum (systolic) blood pressure compared to preconception of 25-30 mmHg and an increase in minimum (diastolic) blood pressure compared to preconception of 15 mmHg. It is advisable to carry out two measurements, at least 4 hours apart from each other.

Among the worrisome complications of high blood pressure in pregnancy are:

Placental abruption;

Disseminated intravascular coagulation;

Cerebral hemorrhage;

Liver failure;

Kidney failure;

heart failure;

stroke;

Gestures;

Arrested growth of the fetus;

Part premature;

Fetal and neonatal mortality.

When high blood pressure in pregnancy is associated with proteinuria – that is, with an increase in protein in the mother’s urine – it is called preeclampsia or gestosis.

This pathology affects can affect the placenta, liver and kidneys of the mother and can be an alarm bell for a type of even more serious gestational hypertension, namely eclampsia.

Women affected by gestosis must be monitored regularly and in some cases the baby must be born early, usually by cesarean section.

Hypertension in pregnancy, what to do: treatments and natural remedies

Treatment for high blood pressure in pregnancy it depends on the triggers, the severity of the condition and the general state of health of the patient.

To bring blood pressure levels back, without risking lowering it too much or harming the fetus, the specialist can recommend the administration of particular drugssuch as alpha-methyldopa, labetalol, nifedipine and clonidine.

Some drugs against high blood pressure, however, are contraindicated in pregnancy: avoid, for example, ACE inhibitors, diuretics and sartans. Remember that the doctor will have to decide the active ingredient to take, as well as the dosage and duration of therapy.

In the case of preeclampsia e high blood pressure in pregnancy, treatment could include hospitalization of the patient, to avoid the risk of pre-term delivery.

What are the natural remedies for high blood pressure in pregnancy?

Do regular physical activity;

Lose weight, if overweight;

Avoid stress;

Bed rest;

Avoid effort;

Follow a balanced diet.

The most effective prevention strategy, when it comes to hypertension, also involves eating; here is a table with the foods and the right quantities to eat during pregnancy.

Foods Amount Verdure More than 1 portion per meal Fruit 1-2 servings per meal Bread and cereals 1-2 servings per meal Legumes 2 portions per week Egg 2-4 eggs a week Dairy products 1-2 servings per day Pesce More than 2 servings a week White meat 2 portions per week Red meat Less than 2 servings a week Sweets Less than 3 servings a week Extra virgin olive oil At every meal

The diet of the hypertensive woman, especially during pregnancy, should be low in salt. It will also be necessary drink plenty of water and abstain from alcohol, coffee, tea and smoking. Among the foods to consume also bitter chocolate, cereals and legumes.