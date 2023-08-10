Hot: Cna agri-food handbook for dieting in the heat – Nutrition

The summer heat is about to return in a big way and the weather forecasts indicate a mid-August with the sun. Cna Agroalimentare has drawn up a handbook useful for dealing with the next meteorological flare-up. The first suggestion is to drink lots of water, preferably flavored with basil or mint leaves, slices of cucumber, lemon or pieces of pineapple or coconut. All soft drinks with low sugar content, non-carbonated, with natural colorings and preservatives, a typical practice of artisanal producers scattered throughout Italy. In the summer, the consumption of herbal teas and teas is also good: hot drinks, in the manner of the peoples of the desert, or cold, but always strictly unsweetened.





Among fruits, watermelon is the super star, capable of nourishing and refreshing. But the role of the melon is also important, rich in potassium and therefore very useful in the hottest season when the organism feels more the lack of this essential mineral, which the human body is not capable of synthesizing (but whose scarcity produces tiredness , mental confusion, reduced attention) of which bananas, potatoes and legumes are especially rich. Other seasonal fruits, from apricots to peaches, without forgetting pineapples and strawberries, can also be the ideal base for fruit salads and smoothies, which from snacks to complement lunch can take on different roles in the summer diet, inevitably lighter compared to that of the cold seasons.





In terms of greens and vegetables, cold soups, rich in vitamins, are the exact “pendant” of smoothies and fruit salads. Green leafy vegetables should be preferred, from spinach to lettuce, rich in antioxidants, as well as cucumber, courgettes, celery. As far as meat and fish are concerned, the difference is made by the cooking methods, recalls Cna Agroalimentare. The ideal is to choose the simplest methods: grilled, grilled, boiled, steamed.





Pasta, rice, spelled are preferable in salads, cold, seasoned in the healthiest way possible. Flavored and/or accompanied, perhaps, by tomatoes, an excellent aid in the challenge with the hotter climate. Provided not in the “caprese”, in spite of the clichés that contribute to making it a summer “must”: the caprese is a difficult dish to digest because it is based on tomatoes, which are an acidic food, and mozzarella which is instead a basic food. Combined with each other, these two foods make it more difficult for the gastric juices to activate and slow down digestion. A “false friend” who represents the most emblematic case of commonplace in nutrition.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

