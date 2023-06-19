How long does it take for appendicitis to go into peritonitis? The signals to understand how to intervene in time

Here are the signs by which it is possible to understand if you are suffering from appendicitis: the sooner you know it, the sooner you can intervene.

Appendicitis is an inflammation that affects, precisely, the appendix – that is, a hollow offshoot that is located next to the colon and a short distance from the small intestine. The disorder can develop over time (in these cases it is called chronic appendicitis) or it can come on suddenly. There is neither a sex nor a precise age in which its manifestation has a greater incidence, even if it is more frequent in childhood and adolescence.

It is a disease that affects about 1 in 10 people, so it is very common. One of the most obvious symptoms to recognize it is represented by a peak of pain affecting the right sidemore particularly in the lower part of the belly, but which can also reach the navel and lumbar area in the lower back.

How to recognize appendicitis: Here’s what you need to know

Other symptoms that allow to recognize this pathology are: fever that wanders around between 38 and 38.5°Cbut which could rise and exceed 39°C (in this case sudden intervention becomes necessary); nausea and vomit combined with a throbbing pain in the whole right area of ​​the bust; belly swelling and difficulty with bowel movements.

If you experience some symptoms, do not hesitate to go to the emergency room – tantasalute.it

If not yet you in time the appendicitis will continue to cause inflammation and severe infection which could lead to even lethal consequences, since if it is not treated in any way it can even get perforated. This involves the peritonitis. The term is used to mean an inflammation of the peritoneumi.e. the membrane in which the organs present in the belly are wrapped.

Peritonitis is not only related to appendicitis, as it may become perforated or infected for other reasons. If not treated quickly, the infection that is in the abdominal cavity can start spreading to the rest of the body through the blood, leading to a state called sepsis. At this point the situation becomes drastic and the chances of it being lethal increase exponentially.

The evolution of appendicitis into peritonitis has a variable speed: it can develop within 1 or 2 days from the appearance of the first symptoms, but also in the case in which the inflammation of the appendix is ​​diagnosed late. In any case, the best solution to intervene is to Go to your doctor or emergency room right away when you experience any of the symptoms listed above.

