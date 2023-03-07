TORINO – After the knockout in the derby against Juventus, it resolved the Torino Of Ivan Juric who to the microphones of Sky Sport comments on the important success against Bologna. “The first half was great – declares the grenade technician – In the second half we suffered in part against an excellent Bologna team, however conceding almost nothing. We gave continuity to our performances and this time we also got the three points”. Then he moves on to singles, starting with the last episode of the derby with Radonjic: “There are many young people who need to grow, who need to be worked on. Radonjic is among them. The derby was painful for him and he has to understand the importance of small things. He’s a very good player, he made some good plays today when he came in.”

Juric, Gasperini, Thiago Motta and the goal of Europe

Juric goes on: “Linetty he’s doing great, not just today. Last year he played little, while now he has become fundamental. Also Shed he’s doing great. With sanabria I’ve found some balance in the last couple of months. He feels good and is also finding the goal. He has to keep it up.” Then on the former teammate and now rival Thiago Motta adds: “He was an amazing player. He was in another category when we were at Genoa Together. We were a great team with two star players like him and war, we have come one step away from Champions. Gasperini it’s contagious, he trained many future coaches from that group.” Then he concludes: “We in Europa? If they come Motta e War maybe yes”.