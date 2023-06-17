Ilary Blasi and the gesture on L’Isola dei Famosi for Silvio Berlusconi

Tribute to Silvio Berlusconi there semifinal of The Island of the Famous 2023. Ilary Blasi she entered the studio without the usual musical jingle and, with a total black look made up of a shirt and trousers and gathered hair, she wanted to share a thought about the entrepreneur passed away a few days ago at the age of 86 after a long battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Silvio Berlusconi, what Ilary Blasi said to L’Isola dei Famosi

“Before starting this episode, I would like to applaud Silvio Berlusconi”he began Ilary Blasi. The pundits Vladimir Luxuria ed Enrico Papi standing immediately, as well as all the audience present in the studio. “I know he didn’t miss an episode of L’Isola dei Famosi and as our editor (Pier Silvio Berlusconi, ed) told us, let’s kick off our semi-final”.

Isola dei Famosi, the message for Silvio Berlusconi

On the led behind Ilary Blasi an image of Silvio Berlusconi and the following message: “All of Mediaset embraces the founder Silvio Berlusconi with love and infinite gratitude”. The finale of L’Isola dei Famosi will be broadcast on Canale 5 on Monday 19 June.