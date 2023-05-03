Home » Increase your desire to eat again
Increase your desire to eat again

Increase your desire to eat again

The causes of swallowing disorders are varied. In this book, the authors explain how you can not only meet your daily energy requirements with the right dishes, but also how you can develop a desire to eat again. The tips and techniques help to improve the quality of life of those affected.

Caroline Janac, Flora Koller u.a.: Nutrition for swallowing disorders, Maudrich Verlag, 16.99 euros

