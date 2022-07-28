Home Health Influenza, family doctors alarm: “Covid has changed it, risk of a flare-up in October”
Influenza, family doctors alarm: “Covid has changed it, risk of a flare-up in October”

“The flu is no longer what we knew before Covid. It is now known that the measures used in the pandemic (masks, distancing, hygiene) have also caused the flu virus to circulate less. And this means that the unvaccinated population is less ready to respond to a virus with which it has not previously come into contact. And the trend of seasonal infection has also changed, which can present itself, like last year, with an immediately high curve. it could be there already in October “. This is the prediction of Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg).

“We therefore have the problem – adds Scotti to beraking latest news Salute – that the initial impact of the flu could be immediately high, no longer following the trend known in the pre-Covid seasons, namely: slow start, plateau, peak in January / February “.

“This is what we began to observe last year – remembers Scotti – in the first four weeks the virus started with an intense circulation compared to previous years. Then, the resumption of attention, the beginning of vaccination coverage brought the curve almost flattened out. But the initial speed was four times higher than the standards we were used to, for the same period “.

