According to well-known game journalist Jeff Grubb, Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Infinite” will be a constantly updated platform that will continue to provide players with online services and will have a variety of games or settings.

Allegedly, “Assassin’s Creed: Infinite” will be launched in two configurations, one corresponding to “Project Red”, which is set in Japan and plays as a ninja, and the other is not yet known.

Assassin’s Creed: Rift will be released as a standalone game.

It has previously been revealed that whether Project Red is an indie game or part of Assassin’s Creed: Infinite, the project’s story background will be set in Asia.

The protagonist of “Assassin’s Creed: Rift” will be played by the character Bassim from “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla”, which was originally planned to be a DLC for “Valhalla”, but later changed plans and was split last year. It’s an indie game, so it’s small.

Grubb said one of those settings will be unveiled at the Forward launch event in September.

Combined with the pictures related to the “Assassin’s Creed” virtual reality machine animus released by Ubisoft yesterday and the accompanying text “coming soon”, and the preview of the September 11 preview announced in July, the revelation is very reliable.

