Migraine, experts take stock of the causes and treatments – Headache

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 03 – From the most advanced and complex hypotheses on migraine such as the “inflammosome” (the set of immune system molecules responsible for activating inflammatory responses), to the latest available data on new molecules for prevention and management of attacks that are recently prescribed in Europe and in Italy: these are just some of the topics that will be discussed next week on the occasion of the 15th Meeting of the School of Advanced Studies of the European Headache Federation, founded by Paolo Martelletti, de Sapienza University of Rome. The meeting will be held on 10-12 May in the Chamber of Collegiate Bodies of the Rectorate of Sapienza in the presence of the world‘s leading experts and will be an opportunity to discuss the inclusion of headaches among the objectives of the United Nations Sustainability initiative in the Health area and Wellness.



“Migraine – recalls Martelletti – is a complex and disabling pathology, for which drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and gepanti for prevention and ditani and gepanti for the attack are already available, while other new drugs are arriving, but it is crucial the management by the expert specialist of these complex patients with various comorbidities – underlines Martelletti – because adding new therapies to those already prescribed is not always the best option”. Precisely for this reason, one of the objectives of the course is to train specialist doctors on the subject; “it is no coincidence that in past editions – he concludes – more than 500 new experts from all over the world took part”. (HANDLE).

