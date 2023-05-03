Home » Serie A: Napoli towards the Scudetto, Lazio-Sassuolo 1-0 LIVE – Sport
Back on the pitch today A leaguewith Napoli ready to celebrate the Scudetto: tricolor arithmetic for the Azzurri if Lazio do not win at the Olimpico

On the field Lazio-Sassuolo 1-0 DIRECT Milan-Cremonese 0-0 DIRECT, Monza-Rome 1-1 DIRECT e Verona-Inter 0-3 DIRECT.

MONZa-Roma 1-1 in the 39th minute. Goal by Luca Caldirola

Verona-INTER 0-3 in the 37th minute! Dzeko network. Tip from Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko beats Montipò in the left-footed area.

Verona-INTER 0-2 in the 36th minute! Calhanoglu network. Calhanoglu’s prowess, unstoppable shot from outside the area: ball at the crossroads.

Monza-ROME: 0-1. El Shaarawy’s goal arrives in the 24th minute to seal the Giallorossi lead! Roma’s unanimous pressing bears fruit: the full-back number 92 finds himself free from the left of the pitch, then converges in the penalty area and unloads a big plate which is promptly rejected by Marì, but the same comes up on the rebound El Shaarawy, who with a free shot can score the 5th goal of his Serie A season.

Lazio 1-0 Sassuolo in the 14th minute! Felipe Anderson Network who receives from Marcos Antonio in the area and with a splendid hook then settles the ball and beats Consigli.

Atalanta, Juventus and Turin win in the four matches at 6 pm on the 33rd day of Serie A, verdicts that nail Spezia, Lecce and Sampdoria respectively in their uncomfortable positions. The match between Salernitana and Fiorentina ends 3-3, with a hat-trick from Dia. (The breaking latest news) In Bergamo, the Nerazzurri prevailed 3-2 – goals from De Roon, Zappacosta and Muriel after Gyasi’s opening goal – and rose to 58 points (The breaking latest news)while Juventus flies to 63 with a 2-1 win over Lecce (Paredes, penalty from Ceesay, and Vlahovic). (The breaking latest news) The Bull imposes itself 2-0 in Marassi, with the Ligurians now with more than one foot in B. (The breaking latest news)

