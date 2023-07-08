Not all water is the same, here’s which one to choose to fight water retention

Do you suffer from water retention? Make sure you choose the right water, perhaps you underestimate the importance of this choice.

If you suffer from water retention you should pay particular attention to the water you drink every day. Perhaps you are unaware of the importance of this choice since you have been told that all water is the same. It’s actually not exactly true, but why?

First of all, let’s start by saying that water retention is a condition that occurs when the tissues retain fluids, causing swelling and weight accumulation, sometimes even joint pain can occur. Water retention can be localized, i.e. when it occurs only on some parts of the body, or generalized, i.e. the entire body.

The cause they can be varied, but often appear in the summer, therefore in conjunction with the increase in temperatures. This phenomenon affects both men and women, with a higher incidence for the female gender due to hormonal fluctuations, menstrual cycle, PMS, pregnancy and menopause.

Me too’taking some medications can lead to the appearance of water retention, such as the presence of ongoing diseases. For this reason it is important to consult a doctor and investigate the causes that led to the manifestation of the phenomenon. Often at the basis of retention there is a particularly stressful lifestyle, an unbalanced diet, poor in nutrients, smoking, alcohol and the frequent use of tight and uncomfortable clothing and shoes.

Which water to choose in case of water retention?

For this reason, alongside the therapy recommended by the specialist, it is important to associate small daily actions, such as preferring fruit and vegetables to fast food. Reduce the consumption of alcohol and smoking, practice meditation and physical activity to counteract stress and remember to drink at least two liters of water a day. Staying hydrated is very important for draining liquids and fighting water retention. But which water to choose?

What is the most suitable water for water retention (tantasalute.it)

As mentioned, not all water is created equal. The first difference lies in the bottled one and the natural one from the spring, the first undergoes alterations due to the addition of carbon dioxide for example, while the second does not.

To understand which is the most suitable water for each, it is important to consider the fixed residue of the same. This term refers to the quantity of minerals present in the water and is calculated in mg/L. The higher these values ​​are, the higher the concentrations of salts present in the water.

Therefore, depending on the general state of health and the presence or absence of pathologies, it is advisable to choose the most suitable water. In case of water retention, the most suitable is the one with a low mineralization and with a Ph close to 7 as it favors diuresis.

