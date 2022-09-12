Now that the vacation summer are a distant memory, return to the usual routine it could be a problem. Resuming your habits, work and the psycho-physical stress that it entails, can in fact be a source of distress e disorientation for a few days or even weeks. Our body has also suffered gods changes during the holidays and on the way back it is not so easy to get back into the right rhythm. This is why we speak of “re-entry syndrome“. Come fight it?

Re-entry syndrome

Those 2-3 kilograms of weight plus that many take, between prices e appetizers on the beachcan make it more difficult to overcome the so-called syndrome and come back in. And increase of weight, even if slight, can create a hormonal imbalance which, in turn, can make it worse symptomsactually lengthening the duration.

“If the beneficial effect of the holidays seems to disappear quickly, the restoration of routine for about half of Italians,

especially women, it is associated with stress and worries ”- he declares Annamaria Colaopresident of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (YOU) e Full Professor of Endocrinology at the University Frederick II from Napoli.

Then he continues: «It is the so-called syndrome and come back innot a pathology that we find in the manuals of medicinebut to all intents and purposes a real condition that many experience after a shorter or longer period of vacation especially d ‘estate. It is an answer psycho-physicala, characterized by anxiety, insomnia, irritability e tirednesswhich is felt when returning to a different normality from the relaxing and carefree one of vacation».

Who suffers from it

«According to the estimates of the YOUit suffers up to 45% of the population with a frequency that in the donne is 2 to 3 times greater than men», Colao specifies. Then he points out: “A fatigue that is also growing due to the long-covid which has just the tiredness profound as the main symptom. The re-entry syndrome generally has a short and transitory nature and lasts from a couple of days to a week ».

“There is now a lot of evidence scientific which show the presence of a double link between weight gain and anxiety and depression. In particular – continues – the state inflammatory caused by even a slight weight gain, it can create a hormonal imbalance by disrupting the system that transforms progesterone into allopregnanolone, the hormone of Welfare and increasing the levels of cortisoll’hormone of the stress. This, predisposing to anxiety and fatigue, as well as worsening the symptoms of the re-entry syndrome, in particular thefatigueit can extend its duration », he concludes Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology.

Depends on what

Basically, those who maintain their healthy weight in vacation outperform better and sooner i annoying symptoms of the return to routinefor example after two or four days, compared to those who instead put on some kilo too many which can make it more difficult to dispose of the lack of energy which depends on the fluctuation of hormones such as progesterone and cortisol.

Annamaria Colao’s advice

The good news is that ours body can be helped to overcome the effects of the re-entry syndrome more quickly, by following a few small tricks: “The first rule is to try to maintain a good rhythm sleep-wakerespecting one’s biological clock: thanks to an adequate quantity of rest and keeping regular hours you can recover the energy and a good hormonal balance is favored », he recommends I strain.

Then he continues: «Equally important dietwhich must be varia ed balanced: to make sure energy it does not mean consuming too many sugars, which on the contrary can accentuate the sensation of tirednessbut follow aPower supply rich in fruit, vegetables e Whole grains. Finally, thephysical exercise: fatigue from sport is healthy, give endorphins that increase good mood and keep fit avoiding fatigue from extra pounds, but above all moving consistently in the long term gives energy, because they improve metabolic processes and therefore the use of energy by thebody».

