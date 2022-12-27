Bad Christmas For Rosa Perrotta and Pietro Tartaglione. Still in the hospital after a minor accident involving their first child Ethan.

Those who follow Rosa Perrotta on social networks know that with her two children there is never anything to be calm and calm. Having resolved the long crisis they had with their partner Pietro Tartaglione, the two returned to Campania to spend the Christmas holidays with their family members. The eldest son, Domenico Ethan broke his wrist while playing on the rides with his father and brother Mario Achille.

Weeks ago, the ex-tronista of Men and women she has not lived very simple days always for her first child. In fact, the child had to deal with bad hives: he filled with bubbles and it was difficult to keep him at bay. Not to mention the seasonal ailments that always make little ones very capricious and worry their parents. After the Christmas day spent in the emergency room, there are some updates regarding the health conditions of the little one. He told her the influencer directly on her Instagram profile.

Rosa Perrotta still in the hospital with Ethan: “He cried like a man in despair”

Yesterday, Rosa Perrotta went to the hospital once again for Ethan and his fractured wrist. The doctors had to provide plaster and it wasn’t a very simple thing to deal with, both for the mother and for the child. In fact, according to Rosa, Ethan cried like a desperate man when the doctors had to perform a small maneuver to cast him correctly. Of course she felt a lot of pain and it was a feat for the woman to witness that scene.

Subsequently, once he returned home, his mother took him back, always visibly depressed and very subdued about the situation. It is now difficult for him to come to terms with plaster. However, the whole family, in addition to constantly monitoring him, invented a little game to make everything a little less difficult for him. In the house now Ethan is a superhero with an arm of stone: special and more gifted than all the other children. At the same time, however, after the great fear, the model declared: “It’s not easy days”. In fact, Ethan is at the same time very capricious and it is difficult to please him.

