September is the month of restarts par excellence. If the thoughts are still on the holidays, the pen is already running fast on the diaries, to take note of the new appointments and events that, inexorably, resume at full speed. And among the commitments to be fixed there are also those with health, starting with the “classic” eye and dental checks, which perhaps had been postponed until after the holidays. However, there is another check-up to book, too often forgotten or not considered: that of hearing.





To hear good means to feel good

Today there are few Italians who take care of their hearing, including those who already feel a decrease in their ability to understand and distinguish all sounds or those who are most at risk of developing problems, because they are exposed to constant noises in the workplace. Yet, the importance of taking care of hearing goes far beyond preserving the ability to hear well. The gain in health, in fact, is 360 degrees. A few examples? An aspect often not considered is the positive role that words have in everyday life, in socializing, in relationships with others inside and outside the family. They are not “only” sounds, but they convey messages that are part of life itself. Being able to grasp them without difficulty means, therefore, promoting one’s psychological well-being and staying connected with the outside world: inclusiveness is the basis of a positive emotionality and is crucial for having a fulfilling and stimulating life. Furthermore, sociality is closely linked to the cognitive dimension: it is in fact now established that good hearing helps to keep the mind young and well stimulated and to prevent senile dementia. In short, hearing good means feeling good. This is why the prevention of hearing loss, which in medical jargon is called hearing loss, is a very important ally for health and good quality of life.





What does prevention mean

But what does prevention mean when it comes to hearing? First of all, it must be said that hearing loss (defined as the inability to hear above the hearing threshold of 20 decibels in one or both ears) is a much more common condition than is believed, and is constantly increasing. This was recalled by the World Health Organization (WHO), which every year dedicates an awareness campaign on prevention and risk factors, including listening to music and audio through headphones at high volume for prolonged periods, a habit today very widespread at all ages.

Precisely for this reason we must not wait until there is a problem to do a check, also because hearing loss is a condition that tends to develop gradually and almost imperceptibly, day after day. On the other hand, “prevent” means to anticipate. This is why regular screening is important. Among the different categories for which it is indicated there are certainly preschool and school age children and adults over 50: starting from this age, hearing screening is recommended every year. Hearing conditions, in fact, can change from one year to the next and it is essential to constantly check their state of health. In the event that a problem is identified, the specialist doctor will then investigate the possible reasons and possible solutions.

In addition to following the correct behaviors and carrying out periodic checks, it remains essential to pay attention to the alarm bells. If you happen to not hear the alarm or miss part of a conversation, if you listen to the television at too high a volume, if you experience tinnitus or ringing in your ear, if you find that you cannot hear certain frequencies such as those of the telephone or intercom (the highest frequencies are the first to “disappear”) or, again, if you have the sensation of a plugged ear or if you have a tendency to exclude yourself from conversations, the advice of experts is to always contact a specialist, to act promptly.





Amplifon Prevention Month

