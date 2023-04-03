Home Health Sinner, the champion’s message on social media after the final lost to Medvedev
Sinner, the champion’s message on social media after the final lost to Medvedev

The editorial staff Monday 3 April 2023, 7.25pm

Postponed once again the first success in a Masters 1000 per Jannik Sinnerwho was defeated by Russo Daniil Medvedev. Al Miami Open the Altonesino became the protagonist of an excellent journey, regaining the top10 in the world ranking thanks to the extraordinary comeback on number 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. Despite this, the disappointment of having missed the first big success of his career remains.

Sinner, the message on social media

Sui social Sinner wanted to leave a message to all the fans, playing the charge for the next tournaments: “I leave Miami tonight feeling proud of what we’ve achieved in the last month. Yesterday didn’t go but we always need to improve and improve. Now it’s just a few days before the clay season.”

