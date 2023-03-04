Every day she fights against wind and weather, negative UV rays and is radically attacked by dust and dirt.

That is why skin care is very important. The thickness of the skin varies depending on the region of the body – the epidermis forms the surface and is therefore exposed to extreme stress, especially on the face. Apart from targeted care from the outside and a nutritious diet (beauty from the inside) it can hardly be offered any protection. In addition, every skin structure has its own appearance: the moisture content determines its elasticity, the fat content determines its suppleness and its resilience depends on its sensitivity. Skin types are developing that can be classified as “dry”, “oily” and “sensitive” or that certain areas of the face “shine” with a mix of these three categories.

Effective cleansing – the basis of well-groomed facial skin

An even, radiant and beautiful facial skin is part of an attractive appearance. The skin should be pampered with caresses every day, even if they come from a jar or tube. Effective skin care begins with intensive cleansing. Dust and sebum also collect in the pores overnight. Only when the skin has been perfectly cleansed can the care products used subsequently unfold their effective principle. Consequently, thorough cleansing should be an integral part of the morning ritual. Clean skin that has been pampered with care products is prepared to face the environmental influences of the day. Especially in autumn and winter, it is confronted with a double load of negative factors: Cold weather conditions and heating air affect the skin, but dirt particles and make-up can also clog the pores. As a result, the skin has to regenerate itself during its “night shift”. The circle closes – this is only possible to the required extent by clear removal of the impurities.

Coordinated care products

The non-plus-ultra for intensive cleansing and care of the skin are coordinated cosmetic products. They complement each other excellently in their mode of action and interlock in a targeted manner – they successively build up the protective shield of the skin and protect it from attacks and damage. Specialist beauticians recognize every current skin condition with a trained eye and recommend care products that are tailored to the individual needs of the respective skin. Thus, optimal care for every skin type can be guaranteed, combined with luxury, relaxation and with the feeling that the “right” products lead to visible and noticeable success