Stress: How taking breaks from everyday life can help you be less stressed

Many people are stressed in their everyday life and find it difficult to break out of their rut. Small breaks are important. Time out helps us recharge our batteries.

Especially when there are holiday photos of great beaches, clear lakes or the turquoise sea on Instagram during the holiday season, it can be frustrating for those who cannot go on a relaxing holiday. And instead are stressed out by their everyday lives. The good news: we don’t always need long vacations, we can also find a break in small escapes from everyday life.

Stress – many people in Germany know it: According to a study by the Techniker Krankenkasse, one in four Germans often feels stressed. For the representative survey, 1000 people over the age of 18 were interviewed. The reasons for stress can be varied. But many people get stressed because they don’t take enough breaks, they load up too much and they’re under time pressure.

Stress – too much of it makes you sick



Stress arises for the psyche when we find ourselves in uncomfortable situations and we do not feel able to cope with the demands of the situation. But our brain and body also react to stress – this is based on evolutionary biology. When we are under stress, our body prepares extremely quickly for a fight or flight response. Why all this? It is a preparation to deal with (life)threatening situations. This lightning-fast response made sense when fleeing wild animals—energy needed to be supplied quickly in order to flee or fight.

What exactly happens under stress: The sympathetic nervous system, part of the autonomic nervous system, is activated in the brain. This releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which put the body into a state of alarm. The result: accelerated breathing and increasing heart rate. An important reaction in dangerous situations. But the stress in everyday life constantly triggers this reaction, which has a negative effect and the stress can trigger mental and cardiovascular diseases, among other things.

Get out of the rut: treat yourself to a break



Many people find it difficult to take a little break, especially in stressful times, or to incorporate things into their everyday lives that they enjoy doing. A pattern quickly creeps in and every day of the week looks the same: get up, work, eat something quickly, watch a series on the couch and then go to bed. Anyone who changes such deadlocked processes and allows themselves small escapes from everyday life will notice a positive effect:

1. Solo dates, yes please!

Studies show that people who give themselves time and do self-care are less stressed and improve their quality of life compared to those who don’t. Self-care doesn’t mean we need a lavish trip or vacation. Time for yourself can also be accommodated in everyday life. A hot bath, cooking a delicious meal, reading a book, going for a walk or lighting some candles. Those who give themselves time for themselves can focus on themselves and their own needs during these activities. For starters, it can help to enter “solo dates” in the calendar so that time alone is really anchored in everyday life. Because small moments for themselves can reduce stress.

2. Focus on the present!

An important point in everyday escapes is the focus on the here and now. So feel free to put your smartphone in flight mode and concentrate on the activity! Mindfulness practices like meditation use focusing on the moment. Focusing on the present helps us not to grieve about the past or worry about the future.

3. Be thankful

If you tend to only focus on problems in everyday life and are often frustrated, you can try to focus more on the things that were good and for which you are grateful. It can help if every night you write down three things that happened during the day that you are grateful for. A grateful attitude can have a positive effect on mood and help us to be less stressed.

4. A break with the pet

Anyone who has a furry companion at home knows it anyway. Those who cuddle the dog are less stressed. When we pet our cat or rabbit, our body releases the bonding hormone oxytocin. And the hormone not only strengthens our bond – it’s also a mood enhancer!

5. Go through life with open eyes

In everyday life it is sometimes difficult to find (small) things that bring us joy. But it doesn’t have to be anything special: It can also simply be the little moments that let us forget everyday life for a few minutes. All we have to do is go through the world with open eyes. So we can see the cat sitting in the window, experience a sunset, be infected by a child’s laughter, notice the wonderful smell from the strawberry stand or hear the bird chirping.

mental health

Mental hygiene: These ten habits are balm for the soul

6. Find things you enjoy

If you don’t know exactly what can bring him or her joy in everyday life, you should think back to your own childhood. Maybe you can rehash something from days gone by, which was always fun. Or you are looking for a new hobby that brings you joy. Learning a new job can also help reduce stress.

7. Look for time out in nature

Whether it’s a trip to the park, the forest, a lake or the sea – depending on where we live, we can escape into nature for half an hour from everyday life – studies show that it helps us to deal better with stress. Here you can find out why the sea makes us so happy.

Sources: TK study, TK, study selfcare, study selfcare 2, study nature and stress reduction, study nature and stress level, study meditation, study learning new activities, 7 minds, Barmer, study pets, study gratitude effects

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

