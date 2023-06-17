«Thanks to you I discovered that I too have the disease»

Bri Mahonmother of two twins of Los Angeles, he revealed in a video on TikTok the symptoms by which he discovered he had a cancer al colon rectum. The videos posted by the young woman, with this way of telling her story step by step illness, went viral and was of paramount importance to so many people. His contributions videoin fact, have prompted many people to undergo tests and treatments, managing, in many cases, to discover similar pathologies and track them down in time.

The 31-year-old, today, continues to share her life as she faces the cancer and the maternity of her two little twins.

Operated as an alarm clock for a brain tumor: the mother in the meantime breastfeeds her newborn son

A suspended hotel room: this is where the room already paid for for the families of the sick is located in Rome

Colon cancer, the Bri Mahon story

Bri Mahon discovered she has a cancer in the third stage al colon rectum. She realized it by noticing some symptoms in her body which, due to the particular period she was experiencing, she had neglected for a long time. The Cleveland Clinic speaks of colorectal cancer as a tumor that starts from the depths of the intestine and, therefore, one of the most difficult to detect and treat in time.

With her children being born prematurely, the young Los Angeles mom thought some of her symptoms worsening was normal, to the point where she needed to see a doctor. Indeed, the 31-year-old yes subjected to one colonoscopya procedure that uses a micro camera to examine the inside of the rectum and colon, only when the symptoms could no longer be overlooked.

The story on TikTok

Bri Mahon’s tale has been an inspiration to many people. The woman told her about her intestinal problems. In her story on TikTok she explained that it all started because she suffered from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS): “I’ve always been very careful about my diet, I only ate healthy food,” she said in her videos.

Then the discovery: «I did allergy tests, blood tests, but nothing worrying ever emerged. I was just irritated and swollen. However, about two years ago I started noticing a change. I was more and more anxious, more and more tired. My body had a problem: a tumor was growing inside it».

The birth of the twins

After giving birth to her twins, who were born prematurely, in September 2022, the 31-year-old began to notice «blood in the stool». He said he originally thought the blood was due to pregnancy hemorrhoids or a flare-up of his IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) symptoms. Around that time, the woman thought she was suffering from postpartum depression.

In summary, Bri Mahon has neglected the symptoms for too long: «I have called my doctor and got an appointment with a gastroenterologist, who at first thought it was an autoimmune disease. And then, once he got the results of the colonoscopy, he told me it was cancer».

This is how he saved other people

Bri Mahon’s video went viral on TikTokwhere it reached more than 1.2 million views. In the comments, many people shared their experience, claiming that they went to specific checks precisely because they were worried about the history of the tiktoker.

«I had severe anxiety about nine months before I was diagnosed with cancer, but thanks to you I’m in time to save myself – wrote a follower -. It’s interesting, it’s like our bodies are sending us a message. I was also in the third stage».

«I insisted on a colonoscopy at age 23 and they found a precancerous polyp. If you think something is up, go for a test!», added another fan.

A third follower wrote: «RRecently I too had blood in my stools and underwent endoscopy and colonoscopy and fortunately it’s just hemorrhoids. Grateful and relieved to have seen your videos otherwise I would have thought it was irritable bowel».

With her story on TikTok, Bri Mahon has saved many people even though she is not a doctor.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it