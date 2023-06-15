the incredible way to break bad eating habits and lose weight

You can lose weight without having to follow one diet very stiff and stiff. This was stated by Luca Cioffi, nutritionist biologist and author of the book In forma con il Sanu method. “Sanu” is the acronym for Study of Food and Human Nutrition, or a nutritional strategy that can lead to weight loss and the reduction of water retention without making too many sacrifices. The author of this eating rhythm, summarized in a rich and non-rigid diet, explains what it consists of and how to follow it correctly.

There are some bad eating habits which are the main cause why any diet can be assimilated or conducted with negative results for the body. Behaviors they do put on weight o inflate of liquids, for the most part. ​”Eat quickly, perhaps standing up. Not carving out time to cook and therefore often consuming ready-made dishes. And then junk food and drinking little water during the day – explains the nutritionist biologist – These are the main errors that we find at the basis of an incorrect diet, causing abdominal swelling, increased water retention and weight”.

There are some “tricks” for reverse the tendency to gain weight. The expert advises first of all to chew slowly for better digestion and not to strain the body. It is also better to avoid ready-made meals, often with a high salt content. “Even junk food and high-calorie snacks should be limited given their enormous intake of simple sugars which, in addition to creating fermentation and swelling, cause insulin levels to soar”.

Why do we tend to gain weight in winter? The expert explains that during the cold and darker season we are all lazier. “We blame the rain and freezing temperatures and lock ourselves at home.” But even with 30 minutes of physical activity per day, at home, are good for your body.

Also, for a good diet and a good pace the right balance must be found, avoiding excessive restrictions. Set an amount of 5 for sure: breakfast, snack, lunch, snack and dinner, with portions of fruit and vegetables. All this must be accompanied by lots of water, always.

To dispose of 2-3 kilos too much? The expert states: “a balanced menu that I feel comfortable recommending but which always depends from person to person. Breakfast with milk and cereals. Mid-morning snack with fresh fruit or dried fruit. For lunch, pasta with vegetables, accompanied by chicken, fish or parmesan cheese for the main course. Snack based on yogurt and fruit or herbal tea. For dinner, a second course with lean proteins, vegetables and wholemeal bread”.