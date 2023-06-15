New Mobile Office to bring Urp services to all hamlets

FRACTIONS AND URPs – Officially presented in Piazza Municipio by the deputy mayor Lodi





And mobile office that brings services of the municipal administration – such as obtaining registry certificates – in all the hamlets, eliminating the distances between the decentralized localities and the capital. This is the new means made available by the Administration – which will be delivered to the citizens Thursday 15 June in Piazza Municipale – is that, from June 19, the tour of all inhabited centers will begin.

“The goal is to give ever more punctual attention to the whole territory – says the Mayor Alan Fabbri -. The new mobile office was born from here and is enriched with additional services that literally bring the municipal ‘machine’ into the hamlets, to enhance responses, above all support the needs of people with greater difficulty in moving around, reduce access times, provide support to the elderly in the use of computers and online services. After bringing the Urp back to the heart of the city, enhancing its centrality, enlarging and restructuring the premises, and after starting the decentralized Urps, we are now introducing further innovations to give citizens access to zero-kilometre services, investing in human resources, and means”.

The new vehicle – among the first in Italy to offer this type of service to residents – is a real innovation thanks to its particular characteristics, the instruments installed on board and its full accessibility: “The mobile office is a positive revolution in relations with citizens and a further opportunity to strengthen our presence throughout the territory. It will in fact allow the Municipality to be brought into the hamlets, offering concrete and immediately available services, avoiding queues – says the deputy mayor and councilor for the hamlets Nicholas Lodi -. It is also an aid and support, especially to those who are not digital natives, in accessing online platforms and services. We are among the first to offer such a service. I thank the citizens themselves – and those who have implemented and will implement the services – because this idea was born from them, born from listening to proposals that have come from many people and that have been presented to us during our tour of the forum inside the “With the Fractions” project. A tour that is demonstrating its effectiveness and its ability to offer concrete answers”.

Since taking office, the Administration has intended to start a process of reorganization and redevelopment of the municipal machinery, investing significantly in the dissemination of a citizen-oriented culture, restoring value to listening, discussion and participation. In fact, the idea of ​​a traveling URP also arose from the requests formulated by the residents as part of the Fractions project, which for some time had been requesting a greater presence and proximity of the Municipality in the more decentralized areas. Hence, citizens are offered an office on wheels which is the most suitable solution for covering a very large municipal area (more than 400 square kilometres).

The new mobile office, from 19 June, will begin a one-month trial period necessary to promote and raise awareness of its services in the hamlets and to optimize their organisation. The vehicle will not operate in the areas where there are decentralized URP desks at the headquarters of the delegations (Pontelagoscuro, Porotto e Gaibanella) and in the areas adjacent to them (Barco, Cassana, Chiesuol del Fosso, Mizzana, Sant’Egidio and Uccellino).

This office allows you to serve all those citizens put in difficulty by the progressive digitization of services and bureaucratic procedures. In fact, a wide range of services will arrive “at home”, which will allow you to:

– Get in real time birth certificates for themselves and their families, thanks to the installation of a special software linked to the ANPR databases;

– Present reports and suggestions;

– Obtain information on the proceedings of the Municipality and on the main current events affecting the Ferrara area;

– Receive information and assistance in the use of online/digital platforms to communicate and interact with the Public Administration.

To find out more and know all the news:

– Toll free number 800 532 532 (Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 13.00, Tuesday and Thursday also from 14.00 to 17.30 and Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00);

– E-mail a [email protected];

– SMS (indicating your name and the reason for the contact) to the number 334 1016433.

