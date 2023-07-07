Home » The Mystery of Forgetting: Exploring the Scientific Reasons Behind Memory Lapses
Health

The Mystery of Forgetting: Exploring the Scientific Reasons Behind Memory Lapses

by admin
The Mystery of Forgetting: Exploring the Scientific Reasons Behind Memory Lapses

1. “How Aging Affects Memory.” Mayo Clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, 6 June 2020, www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/healthy-aging/in-depth/memory-loss/art-20046326.

2. “Information Overload.” Technopedia, Techopedia, www.techopedia.com/definition/14236/information-overload.

3. Salthouse, Timothy A. “Aging and Measures of Processing Speed.” Biological Psychology, U.S. National Library of Medicine, 2000, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC314566/.

4. “Interference and Forgetting.” Simply Psychology, 17 June 2019, www.simplypsychology.org/interference.html.

5. Lupien, Sonia J, et al. “Effects of Stress throughout the Lifespan on the Brain, Behaviour and Cognition.” Nature Reviews. Neuroscience, U.S. National Library of Medicine, June 2009, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2679184/.

6. “Forgetting.” Boundless Psychology, Boundless, www.boundless.com/psychology/textbooks/boundless-psychology-textbook/memory-and-thought-8/memory-processes-57/forgetting-191-12667/.

7. “Dementia.” Mayo Clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, 20 July 2019, www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/dementia/symptoms-causes/syc-20352013.

See also  This is the best drink that keeps the brain young against Parkinson's

You may also like

Radiotherapy and drugs in breast cancer, how to...

Psychological emergency aid: TK cooperates with My7steps

Onana-United: only 5 million left. Then Lukaku in...

Dehydration, Does Green Tea Really Work? It may...

Research: hypotheses for tuberculosis, lung cancer and myocardial...

Embarrassing smell of sweat: Nine mistakes that make...

Creating Healthy Buildings: The Rise of Wellness and...

The child does not eat during the main...

Title: “The Power of One Hour: Walking for...

Upcycling old porcelain: beautiful outdoor crafts

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy