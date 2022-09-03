Unfortunately, in our cities, smog turns out to be really harmful and lethal for our health. In the long run, too much exposure could cause heart disease or even heart attack.

Let’s go into detail to understand that smog-related diseases are really dangerous in fact there could be the risk of damaging the lungs that are exposed to the respiration of fine dust, but also the heart is particularly compromised, this is the reason why we are more exposed to heart attacks.

It was the very famous Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic and the Catholic University of Rome to conduct a study on this. People who lived in contexts exposed to smog were analyzed. Too much exposure to this deadly smog that unfortunately affects many lives in big cities, starts our body towards heart-related diseases, mainly.

Risks to the heart

The research that was conducted was very accurate and unfortunately highlighted some disturbing data that had perhaps not been thought of before. Of course smog is not healthy, but even connecting it to the heart and the risk of heart attacks is really worrying. According to the study, those who are exposed to smog and therefore live in very polluted contexts is at 11 times more risk than other subjects of being affected by coronary artery spasm ischemia. The study was based on research conducted on a number of patients and unfortunately the results were really worrying given that the test was positive in 61% of patients. A very high percentage that was not thought to bring such important and serious results.

The positivity of the test was much more frequent among subjects exposed to polluted air, due to chronic inflammation of the vessels. This is the reason why pollution and heart are unfortunately connected and obviously not in a positive way. The important thing that emerged is that the presence of fine dust can create heart attacks, which is really a very high risk that should not be underestimated. Perhaps the choice would be to live away from urban centers crowded with factories and too many cars? Maybe we should review our lifestyle and choose simple contexts, closer to nature.