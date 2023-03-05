Vegan cooking like a pro: With the cooking school at the ZDG

Why a cooking school? Quite simply: healthy food is more fun the better it tastes! And the better it tastes, the better and more often you eat healthy. So if you can cook really well, you have a clear advantage. However, cooking really well does not mean standing in the kitchen for hours every day preparing elaborate menus. On the contrary, if you can cook really well, you know the crucial tricks and can conjure up delicious and healthy delicacies with just a few ingredients and in a short time.

Our professional chef Jannis, who was even able to cook two Michelin stars with his former team, shows you in our vegan online cooking school how you can cook healthy, wholesome, vegan and full of vital substances – in a way that the whole family tastes and Friends and acquaintances go into raptures. Jannis is a chef through and through. Would you like to get to know Jannis better? Then take a look at the following video:

Only the best cook here!

The health center has existed since 1999. We have been providing information on all topics related to health, nutrition and naturopathy for more than 20 years. We have been cooking since 2017. In the meantime, our vegan chefs have developed many thousands of recipes. The 2000 best have been published on our website in the recipe section, many of them have also been filmed and are on our Cooking channel on Youtube to see.

We have now published the most popular of our recipes in 5 cookbooks. We present four cookbooks under the previous link, the sixth is already in progress. Our chefs are professionals specializing in vegan cuisine. If you cook our recipes, you will notice it immediately. Because they are guaranteed to succeed, taste wonderfully aromatic and leave nothing to be desired.

The first four cooking classes became a sure-fire success

The first four cooking courses are available in our vegan cooking school. Please visit our website for more information Vegan cooking school.

Cooking course basics – basics for vegan cooking

You will learn general cooking basics, e.g. B. Important pruning and cutting techniques; You will learn what the necessary basic equipment in the kitchen should look like, which ingredients are needed again and again in vegan cuisine and much more. Finally, based on 15 recipes, you will practice 15 different cooking methods and can then prepare different variations of each of these recipes. Here you will find the basic course.

Cooking course low carb vegan

In the theory part of our vegan low-carb course, you will first learn important background knowledge in order to be able to implement the vegan low-carb diet correctly and in a balanced way. You will learn which sources of protein and which fat are optimal, which fruits and vegetables are low carb and which are not and much more. In the practical part, 9 recipes are cooked, whereby you will also learn possible variations here. Here you can find it Low Carb Kurs

Cooking class Cooking with mushrooms

This vegan cooking course is about the diverse world of edible mushrooms and their preparation. You will learn how to prepare mushrooms before cooking and, based on international recipes, practice how to prepare the 9 most popular mushrooms professionally and deliciously – whether as soup, gnocchi, skewers, filling or much more. Here you will find the mushroom course

Cooking course gluten free cooking

The problem with many gluten-free recipes is that the many gluten-free ready-made products are very often not vegan, as attempts are made to replace the missing gluten with eggs and dairy products. It’s different in our cooking school: We not only cook and bake gluten-free, but also vegan! With the help of 9 variable recipes, you too will soon be serving gluten-free and vegan delicacies.

Here we put it gluten free cooking class before.

Vegan cooking classes in the pipeline

More vegan cooking classes are already in the pipeline and will be released in the coming months:

Cooking course Vegan cooking in everyday life: quick and easy Cooking course vegan stocks and sauces Cooking class salads with dressings Cooking class vegan finger food Cooking class vegan patisserie

Our courses – Our recipes

All courses have one thing in common: they are always vegan, i.e. purely plant-based, with an excess of bases and in such a way that every recipe becomes a taste experience. All recipes are also free of wheat and table sugar. You will also learn tricks and tips on how you can prepare meals so skilfully in a quiet minute that you have a healthy meal ready for the whole family in no time at all – if it has to be done quickly.

You will practice the preparation of uncomplicated and quick dishes that are balanced, wholesome and delicious despite all the speed. Jannis will also cook unusual recipes with you, so that you will be well prepared for special occasions.

The goal of our cooking school

The biggest problem of our time is that many people would love to eat healthily, but simply don’t know how exactly they could do it – especially not in the mostly limited time. In our cooking classes we want to change exactly that! We teach you the basics, but also the subtleties of a healthy, wholesome and vegan kitchen with the goal

that in the future you will be able to prepare perfect meals without a recipe – perfect in taste, nutritional value and sustainability that in the future you will have the necessary know-how to prepare healthy meals for yourself and your family – even when you have little time – because you can plan healthy meals better, have better control of your kitchen and with our tips and Tricks can cook much faster.

In our cooking courses you will learn everything you need to achieve this goal. We are really looking forward to it!

Our cooking school is for everyone – for beginners and professionals

Our cooking courses are suitable for beginners, advanced and even for cooking professionals. Because even trained chefs often lack the crucial know-how in vegan cuisine. However, more and more people are asking for vegan dishes in restaurants – and are often disappointed with what is served to them. We therefore recommend our cooking school to you as a chef, so that your guests will also be completely enthusiastic about your vegan dishes.

All cooking courses take place online

Since our cooking courses are initially taking place online, you can always take part when it suits you – whether it’s early in the morning, at noon, in the evening or late at night.