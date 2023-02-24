Men who drink caffeine-containing sodas may have larger testicles and higher testosterone levels than men who don’t consume such drinks.

A recent study shows that some fizzy drinks can make men’s genitals appear larger.

The research was conducted by Northwest Minzu University in China as part of a larger effort to understand the impact carbonated drinks can have on men’s fertility and sexual organs.

The study looked at three groups of mice: one group drank only water, another consumed varying levels of caffeine-containing sodas for 15 days, while the third was given no drinks at all.

During the investigation, the researchers weighed the testicles of the rodents and took blood from them.

According to news.com.au, the tests were conducted on day one, day five, day seven and day ten. It was observed that mice that drank caffeinated beverages experienced a significant change compared to those that drank only water.

They showed significantly higher levels of the male hormone testosterone than the groups whose water contained no added hormones.

The conclusion of the study is that the consumption of carbonated drinks containing caffeine could promote the development of the testicles and increase the secretion of testosterone.

“Our findings provide the scientific basis to fully understand how carbonated drinks affect reproductive development and function in humans, but also how they can prevent prostate dysfunction and cancer.”

This finding contradicts previous research that suggested that consuming sugary drinks may reduce men’s fertility.

A previous survey of 2,500 men revealed that boys who drink a liter of caffeinated soda a day have 30% fewer sperm counts than those who don’t.