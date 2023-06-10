Tips for a functional kitchen

In the kitchen we store not only food, but also dishes, appliances and small things that we do not use all the time, but do not want to throw away. We all know how easy it is to make a mess in our kitchen cupboards. To help you get your kitchen cabinet in order, we’ve rounded up some tips that are very easy to follow.

Put the kitchen cupboard in order: With these simple tips you can do it

The different sizes and shapes of kitchen utensils can make kitchen cabinet organization a difficult task. Whether you have a small kitchen or a large cooking area, using the right organizational methods can help you get the most out of your kitchen every day. Don’t waste time browsing for every item you need. Follow these simple tips to make your kitchen cabinets functional and make the most of the space.

Clean out the kitchen cupboards

Organize your kitchen cupboard by clearing it out first to find out what you already own.

Completely empty all kitchen cabinets to determine what is broken or what you no longer love or use. Remove any similar or unnecessary items that you no longer use. It’s much easier to organize the closets when you have less stuff.

Then you should group your articles in different categories.

Group into categories

One of the most important rules for organizing your kitchen cabinetry is grouping similar items into categories so everything has a logical place in the kitchen. This makes it easier for you to quickly and easily find the items you need when you need them and keeps closets tidy.

Try to store the items from a category as close as possible to the area where they will be used. Store food separately from cooking and eating utensils.

Everything should be accessible

To make the best use of the space in the kitchen, make sure that the items are easily accessible. Consider storing the products you use most often at eye level in the front of your kitchen cabinet. This method saves you time when searching for articles. Store the items you don’t use as often in the back of the kitchen cabinet or on higher shelves. And don’t forget to use the inside of the closet doors for extra storage.

Arrange the cupboard correctly

The kitchen wall cabinet is best for storing food, glasses and crockery.

Store the food and containers in the kitchen cabinet, located above the worktop where you will be preparing the food. But if you have a pantry, use it for food storage and save cupboard space for kitchen utensils.

Glasses and crockery fit best in the wall units above the dishwasher or drying rack for easier loading.

If you have some cookbooks, put them in that far away overhead cabinet as you probably don’t use them that often.

Organize the closet

Good organization makes using your kitchen easier and more efficient. Dividing kitchen cabinets into smaller sections keeps items separate and organized.

Place heavier kitchen utensils in the base cabinets of your kitchen. Stack pots and pans on top of each other in a base cabinet near the stove to save space. A pots and pans organizer can also help you find everything easily. A vertical rack for storing lids and baking sheets is also useful.

The kitchen cabinets under the sink are perfect for storing cleaning supplies.

Attaching a rack to the inside of a cabinet makes pot lids easy to grab.

Tidy up kitchen cabinets with glass doors

The interior of the cabinets is visible through the glass doors. Therefore, you should make sure that they are well organized. First, reduce your crockery accumulation so the kitchen cabinet doesn’t look cluttered. Arrange pretty plates and bowls in stacks and arrange cups in neat rows. Consider storing larger and unsightly dishes somewhere else where they won’t be seen.

Put the kitchen cupboard in order: label everything

If you have a kitchen cabinet full of different containers, labeling can be helpful, especially if you have a lot of similar items. Not only do labels help you identify the different ingredients quickly and easily, they also look good.

You can also label each shelf in the closet by category so it’s easy to find or replace products.

Use filing systems

Another effective and simple organizing idea is to use cabinet dividers to better organize larger kitchen cabinets. You can attach them to separate different types of items.