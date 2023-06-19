Home » “Too much water extracted from underground tilted the Earth’s axis”
Health

“Too much water extracted from underground tilted the Earth’s axis”

by admin

twitter

Due to the extraction of water from underground, planet Earth’s axis of rotation “tipped 31.5 inches (80 centimeters) to the east between 1993 and 2010.” This was revealed by a study by the Korean University of Seoul. Scientists recalled the general situation: “The Earth’s axis of rotation naturally shifts, but its direction shifted eastward in the 1990s. Previous research attributed this drift to large amounts of water displaced by glacial melt, removal of groundwater and other activities that contribute to sea level rise. When a large body of water is displaced, the planet’s center of gravity also displaces.”

See also  Supplements: how and when they help us

You may also like

there will be a Patch day one, here...

The M5s agitates the Democratic Party. D’Amato leaves...

Last and Totti delirious for Vasco in Rome,...

what are the initial symptoms?

Kata disappeared in Florence, find a cavity and...

Today’s horoscope June 19, 2023 for all signs...

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Breton: 1 million weapons...

Casal Palocco, the truth of Manuel’s mother, the...

Walking lengthens life, let’s find out why together

Verstappen also dominates in the Canadian GP, ​​under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy