Due to the extraction of water from underground, planet Earth’s axis of rotation “tipped 31.5 inches (80 centimeters) to the east between 1993 and 2010.” This was revealed by a study by the Korean University of Seoul. Scientists recalled the general situation: “The Earth’s axis of rotation naturally shifts, but its direction shifted eastward in the 1990s. Previous research attributed this drift to large amounts of water displaced by glacial melt, removal of groundwater and other activities that contribute to sea level rise. When a large body of water is displaced, the planet’s center of gravity also displaces.”

